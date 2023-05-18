Wilson Learning Included in Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2023 List for the Eleventh Consecutive Year

EDINA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Wilson Learning Worldwide is pleased to announce that it has been included in Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies 2023 list https://bit.ly/3oZqk2r. The list will appear in the May/June 2023 issue of Selling Power magazine. For over 55 years, Wilson Learning has equipped salespeople, sales leaders, and sales enablement and support professionals with strategies, tools, and approaches to advance sales performance and achieve business results.

Wilson Learning

Wilson Learning Logo

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training is more important than ever. "As the economy continues to slow, accelerating sales becomes increasingly critical to a company's success. The right sales training delivered at the right time can be the secret ingredient to a company not only surviving in this economy but also thriving."

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working. See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2023 list at https://bit.ly/3oZqk2r.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Selling Power as a Top Sales Training Company for the eleventh consecutive year," said Ed Emde, President of Wilson Learning Corporation. "This award validates our approach to customer intimacy and flexibility. It is evidence of our commitment to ensure our clients' sales organizations are consistently empowered to adapt to today's hybrid selling environment, strengthening their customer relationships, and achieving their growth goals."

To learn more, contact Wilson Learning at www.WilsonLearning.com or 800.328.7937.

About Wilson Learning-Improving Performance Through People

For over 55 years, Wilson Learning has equipped sales organizations with the capability, tools, and knowledge to increase win rates and grow revenue, profits, and market share. Our holistic approach combines proven learning content, consulting expertise, learning services, and an award-winning extended learning system that ensures reinforcement and application. Wilson Learning Worldwide is a global leader in human performance improvement solutions with operations in over 50 countries worldwide, including Japan and the United States, incorporating over 30 languages. For more information, visit www.WilsonLearning.com or call 800.328.7937.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of over 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

Contact Information

Aakanksha Pareek

Senior Global Copywriter, Wilson Learning

aakanksha_pareek@wilsonlearning.com

+91-704-212-4921

Julie Gottschalk

Sales Lead and Marketing Coordinator

julie_gottschalk@wilsonlearning.com

952.828.8830

SOURCE: Wilson Learning

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755811/Wilson-Learning-Included-in-Selling-Power-Magazines-Top-Sales-Training-Companies-2023-List-for-the-Eleventh-Consecutive-Year