Los Angeles, California and Manitowoc, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will present at the 13th annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 7th. Orion CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will present Wednesday at 8:30 am PT and will be available for investor meetings on both Tuesday, June 6th and Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion LD Micro Presentation:

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 7th at 8:30 am PT

Presentation Link: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

To register or request a meeting, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp., was founded in 2006 as an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its Index, comprehensive data, and industry leading events, LD serves as an invaluable asset for finding and tracking the next generation of great companies. Visit www.ldmicro.com or www.freedomusmkts.com for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Per Brodin, CFO

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

pbrodin@oesx.com

William Jones; David Collins

Catalyst IR

(212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

