Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Selected by Brigham Young University-Hawaii to Personalize Student Experience

The institution plans to implement Pathify to optimize the digital campus experience for students.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Pathify - the premier centralized user experience hub for higher ed - is honored to welcome Brigham Young University-Hawaii to their expanding community of partners committed to improving the student technology experience. The institution, which is part of the nationwide Church Educational System for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, plans to implement Pathify to optimize the digital experience for students.

"We are excited about the many different features that the Pathify portal provides," said Leilani Guerrero, Manager of Digital Communications at Brigham Young University-Hawaii. "Being able to make resources available by groups and communicate with those individual groups is very important when we have such a diverse and international student body with different needs. Pathify also allows us to provide a customizable repository of tools and allows for two-way communication between students and departments."

Pathify fills the massive user experience void at the center of the higher education digital ecosystem, delivering a personalized user experience unifying technology, content, communications and people. Offering highly personalized experiences for users at every point in their journey, the Engagement Hub encourages system-agnostic integrations, collaborative social groups, personalized tasks, and multi-channel communication with full web/mobile parity.

"BYU-Hawaii represents a unique partner and use case for our platform," said Matt Hammond, Chief Revenue Officer at Pathify. "Their unique campus environment and distinct institutional culture create an exciting opportunity for how they utilize Pathify to support their students. We can't wait to see the awesome work they do!"

BYU-Hawaii joins the Pathify customer community along other recent customers such as Howard Payne University, Aquinas College, and their sibling institution - Brigham Young University-Idaho.

About Brigham Young University-Hawaii

Brigham Young University-Hawaii is the preeminent international center of learning in the Pacific. Its small campus is a unique laboratory of intercultural leadership development, where a diverse population of 3,200 students representing over 70 countries live, study and work together. Small classes taught by expert faculty empower students to master a challenging and relevant curriculum. Affordable tuition, financial aid, and online study options make this valuable education more accessible. Operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a total BYU-Hawaii education involves not only intellectual learning and career preparation, but also moral, ethical, and spiritual enrichment. All the while, students enjoy living and learning in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Graduates go forth to serve, prepared to promote peace and prosperity as leaders worldwide.

Learn more at byuh.edu.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized content to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Pathify is led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs and technology leaders.

Learn more at pathify.com.

