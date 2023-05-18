More than 550 US-based employees undertook 40 community service projects with 33 nonprofits.

Sensata's Annual Day of Service is one of three programs celebrating its employee volunteerism in the US, in addition to its newly established Annual Steve Reynolds Impact Award and Volunteer Recognition Program.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), held its annual Day of Service in the US on May 11, 2023. More than 550 employee volunteers spent time on service projects with 33 nonprofits across the country to benefit communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005257/en/

Sensata Technologies' employees volunteered at Our Sisters' School in New Bedford, MA during the company's Annual Day of Service on May 11, 2023, a celebration of employee volunteerism and civic involvement. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Annual Day of Service is part of Sensata Technologies' sustainability commitment to positively impact communities where it operates. The company encourages employee-led activities, including volunteering and other forms of civic involvement, and US-based Sensata employees receive one paid day every year to volunteer with community organizations.

During this Day of Service event, employees worked on 40 projects with charitable organizations serving communities in California, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont, among other locations where they live or work.

"At Sensata, we believe that we should be an employer of choice and the best employer we can be to the people who work here. We also believe that we need to give back to our communities and be a neighbor of choice," said Sensata Technologies CEO and President, Jeff Cote. "It makes me incredibly proud to see our employees at sites across the US demonstrate this commitment year after year by volunteering their talents to make communities stronger."

Service projects ranged from repairing Little Free Library Boxes with Books Are Wings (MA) and preparing care kits for families with Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest (MN) to distributing food at West End Community Center (RI) and recording articles on climate change for audio libraries at Society for the Blind through Goodera (Virtual). Some of the projects involved organizations that are grant partners of Sensata Technologies Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, such as Girls, Inc., The Idaho Foodbank and Mass Audubon.

"I feel fortunate to be part of a Company that places such a large focus on community," said Samantha Phelps, HR Business Partner based in Carpinteria, CA, where she has led and participated in volunteering events including the Day of Service. "I appreciate being able to interact with other community members and am thankful that our team shares a common goal of giving back to the city we call home."

Thanks to two new programs launched this year the Annual Steve Reynolds Impact Award and the Annual Volunteer Recognition Program 2023 is a milestone year for Sensata's volunteering program, also known as "Sensata Serves." The new programs recognize and celebrate US-based employees who show consistent commitment to volunteerism throughout the year.

Learn more about how the Sensata Foundation is continuing the Company's legacy of supporting communities here.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005257/en/

Contacts:

Investor:

Jacob Sayer

+1 (508) 236-1666

jsayer@sensata.com

Media:

Leila Beardsmore

+1 (805) 452-2165

leila.beardsmore@sensata.com