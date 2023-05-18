Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting recognized by the Stevie Awards, the BIG AI Excellence Awards and the CODiE Awards

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for tax, accounting and audit professionals, has been recognized with a number of major industry awards. The accolades include a Bronze Stevie® in the Compliance Solution category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®, a 2023 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Excellence Award winner by The Business Intelligence Group, and as a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Compliance Solution category.

All awards recognize the integration of CCH Axcess Engagement Pro with CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach as an innovative solution that helps firms ensure governance, risk mitigation and compliance with AICPA audit standards, while also keeping the focus on auditor judgement.

"The solution addresses a critical need in the marketplace by leveraging predictive intelligence to help tax and accounting firms provide proactive advisory services to their clients. The software saves users time, increases client satisfaction, and enables firms to position themselves as trusted advisors," commented one of the American Business Awards judges.

The integration of audit methodology into the engagement workflow serves as the cornerstone of the much-anticipated CCH Axcess Engagement suite, which is now available for small firms and will be available for larger firms in August 2023. The integrated, cloud-based CCH Axcess Engagement suite seamlessly brings together Wolters Kluwer audit solutions and methodology into a single application, creating flexibility to tailor each audit to the client's unique circumstances. As part of the CCH Axcess platform, the Engagement suite integrates with all CCH Axcess products, including tax and firm management solutions, increasing collaboration and efficiency across the entire firm.

"We are dedicated to designing products that ensure our clients are working at the top of their capabilities," said Colleen Knuff, Vice President of Audit Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America. "These awards are proof of our unwavering commitment to deliver innovative solutions that support our customers and their growth."

"The CCH Axcess Engagement suite is going to really help accelerate the audit market's move to the cloud, unleashing so much potential for audit assurance practices," added Knuff. "Our goal is to never stop innovating. Looking to the future of audit, we also see the possibility to continue this transformation globally. I am so excited for what comes next."

The CCH Axcess Engagement suite is the latest enhancement to Wolters Kluwer's award-winning, cloud-based CCH Axcess platform. CCH Axcess is the only fully-cloud based solution for tax, firm management, accounting, audit, and advisory services. Trusted by 94 of Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms, CCH Axcess continues to drive industry transformation by focusing on the future of leading-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain to ensure firms stay as productive and profitable as possible.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005565/en/

Contacts:

Angela Coenen

VP, Communications and Branding

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Angela.coenen@wolterskluwer.com

952-270-0522