Exactitude Consultancy: With CAGR 25.2%, Quantum Computing Market Trends, Demand, And Future Scope 2023 To 2029

Quantum computing has the potential to solve complex problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers. Industries such as finance, logistics, healthcare, materials science, cryptography, and optimization are expected to benefit from quantum computing.

PUNE, India, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Quantum Computing Market.





The global quantum computing market size is projected to reach USD 3947.77 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2029.

The recently released Quantum Computing Market research content has been painstakingly created by industry professionals using in-depth data analysis and a thorough understanding of various markets. In-depth research, whitepapers, case studies, trend assessments, and industry insights from a variety of industries, including but not limited to technology, healthcare, finance, consumer goods, and manufacturing, are included in this extensive collection.

What is Quantum computing?

Quantum computing is a multidisciplinary field comprising aspects of computer science, physics, and mathematics that utilizes quantum mechanics to solve complex problems faster than on classical computers. The field of quantum computing includes hardware research and application development. Quantum computers are able to solve certain types of problems faster than classical computers by taking advantage of quantum mechanical effects, such as superposition and quantum interference. Some applications where quantum computers can provide such a speed boost include machine learning (ML), optimization, and simulation of physical systems. Eventual use cases could be portfolio optimization in finance or the simulation of chemical systems, solving problems that are currently impossible for even the most powerful supercomputers on the market.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15766/quantum-computing-market/request-a-sample

Quantum Computing Market Drivers:

Advancements in Quantum Hardware: The development of more stable and scalable quantum hardware is a crucial driver for the quantum computing market. Progress in areas such as qubit coherence time, error correction, and qubit count enables the construction of more powerful and reliable quantum computers. Continued advancements in quantum hardware technologies drive the growth and capabilities of the quantum computing market.

Increasing Demand for Computing Power: With the explosion of data and the complexity of computational problems, there is a growing demand for more powerful computing systems. Quantum computers have the potential to solve certain problems exponentially faster than classical computers, making them attractive for applications in fields such as optimization, simulation, cryptography, machine learning, and drug discovery. The need for enhanced computing power and the pursuit of breakthrough solutions drive the demand for quantum computing.

R&D Investments and Funding: Governments, technology companies, and venture capitalists are investing significant resources into quantum computing research and development. Funding supports academic research, startup companies, and large-scale projects aimed at advancing quantum technologies. These investments are crucial in driving innovation, accelerating progress, and bringing quantum computing closer to commercial viability.

Partnerships and Collaboration: Collaboration among industry players, research institutions, and governments is a key driver for the quantum computing market. Partnerships enable the pooling of expertise, resources, and capabilities, fostering technological advancements and knowledge sharing. Collaborative efforts help address the challenges in developing quantum hardware, software, and algorithms, driving the overall progress of the quantum computing market.

Here Are Some Of The Technological Advancements In The Quantum Computing Market:

Qubit Development: Qubits, or quantum bits, are the fundamental units of information in quantum computing. Technological advancements are focused on developing more stable and scalable qubits. Different types of qubits, such as superconducting, trapped-ion, topological, and silicon-based qubits, are being explored to improve qubit coherence, reduce errors, and increase computational power.

Error Correction: Quantum computers are prone to errors due to environmental noise and imperfections in qubits. Error correction techniques, such as quantum error correction codes and fault-tolerant quantum computation, are being developed to mitigate errors and improve the reliability of quantum computations. These techniques are critical for scaling up quantum systems and achieving higher accuracy.

Quantum Algorithms: Quantum algorithms are specifically designed to leverage the unique properties of quantum computers and solve problems more efficiently than classical algorithms. Researchers are developing quantum algorithms for applications such as optimization, simulation, cryptography, machine learning, and quantum chemistry. Advancements in quantum algorithms are essential for unlocking the full potential of quantum computing and driving its adoption in various domains.

Competitive Insight

Some of the Notable Market Players Operating In The Global Quantum Computing Market Covered In This Report Are:

IBM Corporation

Telstra Corporation Limited

IonQ Inc.

Silicon Quantum Computing

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Rigetti & Co Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Zapata Computing Inc. Mergers and acquisitions

joint ventures

capacity expansions

Recent Developments:

Increased Funding and Investments: The quantum computing market has witnessed a surge in funding and investments. Governments, technology companies, and venture capitalists are allocating significant resources to quantum research and development. For example, the U.S. government has launched the National Quantum Initiative Act, which includes $1.2 billion in funding for quantum research over a five-year period. These investments are fueling advancements in quantum hardware, software, and algorithms.

Quantum Supremacy Achievements: In 2019, Google announced the achievement of quantum supremacy, a milestone where a quantum computer outperforms classical computers in a specific task. Google's quantum processor, called Sycamore, solved a computational problem in just 200 seconds that would take the most powerful supercomputers thousands of years to solve. This achievement showcased the potential of quantum computing and garnered significant attention in the industry.

IBM Quantum Roadmap: IBM has been actively involved in the development and promotion of quantum computing. They have released a roadmap outlining their plans for advancing quantum hardware and software over the next decade. IBM aims to build quantum computers with thousands of qubits and error rates below one percent, paving the way for more complex and practical applications of quantum computing.

Browse the full "Quantum Computing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Application (Optimization, Simulation and Data Problems, Sampling, Machine Learning), Technology (Quantum Dots, Trapped Ions, Quantum Annealing), End-user (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029" Report and TOC at: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15766/quantum-computing-market/

Segment Overview:

Quantum Computing Market, By Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

Hardware

Software

Service

Quantum Computing Market, By Deployment Type, 2019 - 2029 (USD Million)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

To Learn More About This Report, Request A free sample copy

Regional Insights

North America: North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of quantum computing research and development. It is home to several prominent companies, research institutions, and startups focused on quantum technologies. The U.S. government has launched initiatives such as the National Quantum Initiative Act and has made substantial investments in quantum research. Major players like IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Honeywell are actively involved in advancing quantum computing in this region.

Europe: Europe has emerged as a key player in the quantum computing market. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland have made significant investments in quantum research and development. The European Union has launched the Quantum Flagship Program, a 1 billion Euro initiative aimed at accelerating quantum technologies. European companies and research institutions are collaborating on projects and partnerships to drive advancements in quantum hardware, software, and applications.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth and investments in the quantum computing market. China has made substantial investments in quantum research and development as part of its national strategy to become a global leader in quantum technologies. Companies like Alibaba, Huawei, and Baidu are actively involved in quantum computing research and applications. Other countries in the region, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore, are also investing in quantum technologies and fostering collaborations.

What Are The Key Data Covered In This Quantum Computing Market Report?

Market Size and Forecast: The report would provide an analysis of the current market size for quantum computing and offer forecasts for future growth. This would include revenue projections, compound annual growth rates (CAGR), and estimations of market value.

Market Segmentation: The market report would likely segment the quantum computing market based on various factors such as hardware, software, services, applications, and end-user industries. This segmentation helps provide a detailed understanding of the different market segments and their respective growth potential.

Competitive Landscape: The report would analyze the competitive landscape of the quantum computing market, identifying key players, their market share, and strategic initiatives. It would include a comparison of different companies in terms of their offerings, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and research activities in the quantum computing space.

To Know An Additional Revised 2023 List Of Market Players, Request A Sample Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15766/quantum-computing-market/request-a-sample

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Meeting Apps Market

Cloud Collaboration Market

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market

Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market

Protective Relay Market

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact:



Irfan Tamboli

sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-cagr-25-2-quantum-computing-market-trends-demand-and-future-scope-2023-to-2029--301828579.html