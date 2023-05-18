Expel named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) research report, and is cited as having "the clearest vision…," "…flawless roadmap execution," and "consistent delivery of feature enhancements"

Expel, the security operations provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023. Expel had the highest number of five out of five scores ("superior relative to others in this evaluation") in 16 out of 21 criteria in the current offering and strategy categories. Among other criteria, Expel 5/5 scores were in the product vision, planned enhancements, market approach, and metrics. The report states: "Expel understands security operations in ways few in the industry can match."

Expel is one of three vendors recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023, with Expel achieving the highest score in the Current Offering category at 4.6.

"We've always kept customers front-and-center in our approach, from addressing their biggest risks and vulnerabilities to their future security operation needs. For us, the Forrester analysis is a testament to our commitment to solving our customers' most important security challenges," said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel. "MDR is a critical piece for many organizations' security strategies, so we're setting a high bar to ensure that customers get the value they need and expect from our offerings."

According to the report: "Expel continues its history of flawless roadmap execution and maintains its place as one of the vendors with the clearest vision of where security operations and MDR will go in the future."

The report states: "Expel brings a customer-obsessed service to market that delights practitioners. Customers can deploy within hours via its simple onboarding process and then find themselves in a platform that works for them regardless of their skill levels."

Expel MDR is powered by our security operations platform, Expel Workbench, and provides 24/7 detection and response across cloud, Kubernetes, SaaS and on-prem environments. Expel also offers remediation, phishing, vulnerability prioritization, and threat hunting. Through a software-driven approach, Expel eliminates the noise, adds context to make informed decisions, auto-remediates on our customers' behalf, and helps build resilience for the future.

