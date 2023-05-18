Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
18.05.2023 | 16:22
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2023 / 14:51 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 30th April 2023, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 95.33 pence*.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

* the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.77p declared on 26th April 2023 and due to be paid on 26th May 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5th May 2023. The ex-dividend date was 4th May 2023. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 7936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 244810 
EQS News ID:  1636635 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636635&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 09:51 ET (13:51 GMT)

