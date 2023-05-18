Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org Spotlights 3 Rising Entrepreneurs During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / As we celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, three entrepreneurs from the SkysTheLimit.org community are pursuing their passions founding their own businesses.

Hailing from Georgia, Washington, and New York, these founders each offer fun ways for people to be part of new, interactive experiences and express themselves.

They are:

Alice Hong, based in Atlanta, GA, is the Founder of Luxardo Entertainment Group LLC, full-service provider that's revolutionizing the live music and classical music experience through collaborations with artists, corporations, and other fields of expertise to create breathtaking immersive experiences.

"I want to make Atlanta a more musical place, starting with making chamber music experiences more accessible, available, and memorable through unique, curated immersive concert experiences," said Alice.

As a violinist for Edgewood String Quartet, Alice knows first hand the power of such experiences and how the multi-sensory stimulation provides a sanctuary away from everyday stresses.

Joan Cristobol, based in Aberdeen, WA, is the Founder of jaDiCee UnLtD, helping 18+ to make their own custom designed clothing in the form of simple, comfortable apparel. As a self-made and self-funded entrepreneur, Joan has taught herself skills by watching social media and YouTube videos.

"I started a t-shirt side hustle and sold tees to friends. It was kind of a hobby because I like to make things. I decided to pursue this seeing the potential it can have. The looks on the customers' faces when they see their orders! It makes me feel happy creating something that people are pleased with," said Joan.

For entrepreneurs just starting out, she provided some insight based on her personal journey as a founder. "If there's a will, there's a way. When I started, I didn't know anything, and I was working on a boat so I didn't have all the resources I needed. I watched a lot of YouTube videos to learn everything I could," said Joan.

Nicole Shim, based in Brooklyn, NY is the Founder of Volare Collection, an online jewelry shop with high quality, long lasting, waterproof, hypoallergenic, and handmade jewelry made accessible to everyone worldwide. It was created with the belief that every person is a unique work of art and its goal is to help bring out each individual's inner masterpiece with its innovative jewelry collection.

"I started this brand because I wanted to showcase my creativity and help people feel good about themselves. My brand was founded with the intention of inspiring people to prioritize themselves and their loved ones through meaningful gifts. Mental health is a cause close to my heart, as I have personally struggled with depression and substance addiction in the past. This brand gave me a renewed sense of hope and excitement, and I'm committed to spreading awareness and giving back by donating 5% of our revenue to Mental Health America and AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention)," said Nicole.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQI+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

"The mentors that helped me have been giving me everything from resources, knowledge, and guidance to invoices, templates, organization of my business and processes," said Joan.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships .

About SkysThelimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Alice Hong, Founder of Luxardo Entertainment Group LLC

