Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 mai/May 2023) - Effective immediately, ParcelPal Logistics Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Avec effet immédiat, ParcelPal Logistics Inc. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date: Le 18 mai/May 2023 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PKG

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.