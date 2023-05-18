Vizsla Silver once again expands its Copala deposit by 150m to the south, Targa Exploration acquires all shares of Pan Canadian Lithium Corp. in a share swap, and Discovery Silver just reported Q1 2023 results - we summarize the key prefeasibility data. Company overview: Targa Exploration Corp. ? https://targaexploration.com/ ISIN: CA87612L1004 , WKN: A3DTYW , FRA: V6Y.F More videos about Targa Exploration Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/targa-exploration-corp/ Discovery Silver Corp. ? https://discoverysilver.com/ ISIN: CA25471U1003 , WKN: A2DW38 , FRA: 1CU0.F , TSX: DSV.TO , Valor: 37127221 More videos about Discovery Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/discovery-silver-corp/ Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silver Gold Lithium Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV