Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
18.05.23
14:59 Uhr
134,00 Euro
+0,35
+0,26 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,10133,5017:18
133,10133,5017:18
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2023 | 16:50
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Awards Bright Futures College Scholarships to 62 Students in U.S. and Canada

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark announced the 62 recipients of its 2023 Bright Futures Scholarships. The Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees throughout North America. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, and work experience.

"This year's scholarship recipients have demonstrated an impressive commitment to academic excellence and community service, and we are inspired by their achievements," said Jenny Lewis, Vice President of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "We are proud to support them as they pursue their goals in higher education and look forward to all they will achieve."

Each Bright Futures scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, Kimberly-Clark awarded Bright Futures scholarships totaling $1,240,000 to 62 students in the U.S. and Canada. Since its inception, the program has granted more than $46 million in scholarships to more than 2,300 students for full-time study at accredited colleges and universities.

The average GPA for this year's Bright Futures scholarship class is 3.97. Awardees will attend leading colleges and universities, including Columbia University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Princeton University, and the University of California Los Angeles. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces, and engineering.

Click here for more information on this year's award recipients.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Thursday, May 18, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755853/Kimberly-Clark-Awards-Bright-Futures-College-Scholarships-to-62-Students-in-US-and-Canada

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.