Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Awards Bright Futures College Scholarships to 62 Students in U.S. and Canada

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark announced the 62 recipients of its 2023 Bright Futures Scholarships. The Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees throughout North America. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, and work experience.

"This year's scholarship recipients have demonstrated an impressive commitment to academic excellence and community service, and we are inspired by their achievements," said Jenny Lewis, Vice President of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "We are proud to support them as they pursue their goals in higher education and look forward to all they will achieve."

Each Bright Futures scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, Kimberly-Clark awarded Bright Futures scholarships totaling $1,240,000 to 62 students in the U.S. and Canada. Since its inception, the program has granted more than $46 million in scholarships to more than 2,300 students for full-time study at accredited colleges and universities.

The average GPA for this year's Bright Futures scholarship class is 3.97. Awardees will attend leading colleges and universities, including Columbia University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Princeton University, and the University of California Los Angeles. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces, and engineering.

