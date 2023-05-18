ByNext Acquires Lazy Susans, a Leading Tech-Enabled Residential Cleaning Company

Expands its Premise Care Services in the New York Metropolitan Area Market.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / ByNext, the leading tech-enabled clothing and premise care company is pleased to announce that it has acquired Lazy Susans, a leading New York-based home services company providing high-quality residential cleaning to customers in the New York Metropolitan Area.





The move is part of ByNext's strategy to expand its omni-services and omni-channel business both organically and through roll-ups. Lazy Susans' acquisition further reinforces its direction towards establishing itself as a global leader in the tech-enabled, home services space.

Kam Saifi, CEO of ByNext, comments on the acquisition:

"As one of our robust competitors in residential cleaning companies in the New York Metro area, we have been witnessing and tracking Lazy Susans' execution in the marketplace and have been impressed with their management team. This is a very synergistic acquisition for ByNext. It will not only increase our market share, it will also allow us to tap into the management teams' wealth of experience and commitment to excellence in home cleaning services they bring with them. I am delighted to announce Michael Dimopoulos, the founder and CEO of Lazy Susans, to join the ByNext management team to head up our company-wide Premise Care services."

The acquisition of Lazy Susans is in line with the ByNext Omni-Service, Omni-Channel execution strategy. Lazy Susans' current business has great operating margins and will be accretive to ByNext. Further margin and service improvements can be achieved once the organizational and tech integrations are completed in the near future. Additionally, ByNext plans to cross-sell its dry cleaning and laundry services to Lazy Susans' customers.

Michael Dimopoulos, Founder and CEO of Lazy Susans, said:

"I left the corporate world, started Lazy Susans because of my own personal experience in what has been lacking to deliver an exceptional customer experience in home cleaning services. We grew the business to a substantial size while never losing sight on quality of service. After meeting the ByNext team, seeing what they have accomplished in the marketplace and learning about their growth and execution strategy, I am excited to be part of this innovative team and am confident I can be a significant contributor to the growth of ByNext.

Dimitris Chatzieleftheriou, General Manager, Blueground, New York said:

"Since the inception of our partnership with both ByNext and Lazy Susans, we have been impressed with their team and the quality of service they provide in a highly demanding environment. We're thrilled about the ByNext acquisition of Lazy Susans and look forward to growing our partnership further."

About ByNext

ByNext is the leading tech-enabled, omni-channel clothing and premise cleaning and care provider, offering sustainable value chain and exclusively environmentally-friendly dry cleaning, laundry, residential and commercial cleaning as well as other complementary services for individuals and businesses. It offers its services in the New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan markets. ByNext's omni-channel business model includes its unique and superior technology platform as well as 25 service hubs whereby the company has been able to localize customer experience and order deliveries, achieving the lowest CAC and highest gross margin in the marketplace. ByNext also owns and operates other brands such as Madame Paulette - "The World's Premier Couture Care Concierge" providing exceptional experience for the wealthy and affluent customers as well as major fashion houses. For more information about ByNext, please visit: LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or www.bynext.co.

About Lazy Susans

Lazy Susans is a leading residential technology-enabled cleaning company delivering high-quality services to its customers in the New York Metropolitan Area. For more information, please visit: www.lazysusanscleaning.com.

About Blueground

Blueground is a global PropTech company that is reinventing the way people live with its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, available for stays of a month or longer. Blueground's tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience from viewing and booking available apartments within minutes to managing the entire stay through the Blueground Guest App. Now renters can book where they want, when they want, and on the terms they want. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of over 15,000 move-in ready apartments in 30 cities worldwide. In 2022, Blueground acquired Brazilian PropTech startup, Tabas, supporting the company's expansion in Latin America. In 2023, Blueground announced two acquisitions including Travelers Haven - the leader in workforce on-demand housing, and Nestpick, a platform for furnished monthly housing. The company established the Blueground Partner Network in 2023, a curated set of furnished apartment platforms that offer the same high-quality apartments as Blueground while providing additional options for its consumers. For more information, find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or at www.theblueground.com.

