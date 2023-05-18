Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2023 | 17:02
Recovery Ryder, Author: There is Hope: New Anthology LETTERS FROM A TRAUMA SURVIVOR Offers Trauma Support and Education

"Letters from a Trauma Survivor" by Recovery Ryder

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Emotional and psychological trauma manifests in a myriad of ways. And for those who are in the throes of trauma-induced depression, PTSD, and generational family trauma, understanding the impact of trauma can be overwhelmingly challenging. But with patience, professional help, and the support of fellow survivors, the impossible becomes possible. As a multi-trauma survivor, Recovery Ryder endured various forms of trauma over the course of her life but never gave up. Turning her pain into purpose, she penned a series of letters to inspire other trauma survivors to embark on their own healing journey.

Recovery Ryder, Author, Thursday, May 18, 2023, Press release picture

In Letters from a Trauma Survivor, Ryder relates the feelings of pain, uncertainty, and brokenness she experienced after trauma. Using her pen to illustrate the power of using one's voice, she shatters the silence, stigma, and shame associated with trauma to encourage others to reclaim their life. And for those who have not experienced trauma, Ryder's letters expose the harsh realities of trauma survival, fostering empathy and mental health awareness. This raw account of human resilience reminds readers that while there is pain in life, there is still hope. And with hope, there is a path toward recovery.

Letters from a Trauma Survivor is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. ISBN: Hardcover: 979-8-8229-1425-4

Paperback: 979-8-8229-1427-8

eBook: 979-8-8229-1426-1

Publication Date: Available now on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com

About the Author

To learn more about the author and her recovery journey, please visit her on Instagram @recoveryryder or visit http://www.josmoak.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Recovery Ryder
recoveryryder@gmail.com
http://www.josmoak.com

REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE

Contact Information

Jo Smoak
Author
recoveryryder@gmail.com
(501) 725-2793

Palmetto Publishing
Publisher
info@palmettopublishing.com
888-457-9395

SOURCE: Recovery Ryder, Author

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755814/There-is-Hope-New-Anthology-LETTERS-FROM-A-TRAUMA-SURVIVOR-Offers-Trauma-Support-and-Education

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
