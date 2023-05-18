Foundation Software Renames Biennial User Conference to CONVERGE

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Foundation Software, LLC - provider of America's #1 construction accounting software - announced today that they've changed the name of their biennial conference from Foundation Software User Conference to CONVERGE.

CONVERGE is designed to bring together users of any Foundation Software product and give them the opportunity to network with one another, connect with the Foundation Software team, learn more about their specific product and gain information regarding other Foundation products.

The name change was decided on to reflect the rapid growth of the company. "We want our audience to know it's the same conference our clients have come to know and love but it has expanded to be accessible for all our users," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "CONVERGE represents a coming together of all our products, services, clients, partners, and vendors."

The next iteration of the event is specifically referred to as CONVERGE24 and will be held at the Omni Nashville Hotel from April 22-25, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Elizabeth Ames, Events Planning Manager at Foundation Software, LLC. is already excited for the event, saying, "This is our second destination conference, and we are so excited to head to Nashville and unite for education, networking, best practices, industry knowledge and fun!"

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in educational sessions facilitated by consultants and trainers. Included in the conference will be training sessions for all products at all user level, a keynote address, various guest speaker sessions and a vendor pavilion featuring industry thought leaders and partners. Participants will have the chance to network, engage with expert staff from all of Foundation's product lines and explore the city of Nashville.

The Foundation Software family includes Foundation Software, Payroll4Construction, McCormick Systems, Estimating Edge, HQSuite and AboutTime Technologies. CONVERGE24 will be open to users of any of these products.

For more information about the event, what to look forward to at the conference, or to sign up for exclusive event notifications, please go to events.foundationsoft.com/user-conference/.

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, mobile applications, and payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction.

