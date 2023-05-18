Plandai Biotechnology: Following Completed Share Exchange Agreement with ByoPlanet, Plandai Announces Material Rebranding to Disinfectant Industry Focus

ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Plandai Biotechnology (OTC PINK:PLPL) is pleased to announce a comprehensive rebranding initiative following the successful completion of its share exchange agreement with ByoPlanet, LLC. Furthermore, Plandai is proud to state that all the contingencies required for closing have been satisfied, and as a result of the share exchange, all of ByoPlanet's assets have been rolled up into Plandai, thereby transforming Plandai into a fully operational company that is no longer a shell.

Previously recognized as a company engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of products, including cannabis and CBD, Plandai abandoned its former classification. Today, we are thrilled to unveil Plandai's transition from the cannabis sector to the disinfectant industry, reflecting the company's shifting focus.

"Plandai is forging ahead," stated Rick O'Shea, Manager of ByoPlanet and now the CEO of Plandai. "We have embraced change and are tremendously enthusiastic about the future. This strategic shift forms an integral part of our robust plan to expand our market share in the disinfectant business."

In line with this rebranding and strategic transformation, Plandai is actively working on completing its name and trading symbol corporate action with FINRA to better align with its new business model, and with a commitment to transparency and investor engagement, Plandai is updating its website and establishing a dedicated social media account for investor relations. This account will provide investors with real-time information on the company's strategic developments and operational progress.

This rebranding represents a significant milestone in Plandai's journey, underscoring the company's resolve to make a substantial impact in the disinfectant industry. We invite all stakeholders to join us as we embark on this exciting new chapter.

About Plandai Biotechnology, Inc.

Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: PLPL) is a biotech firm dedicated to delivering industry-leading solutions in the disinfectant sector. With its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, Plandai is pioneering new paths in the industry, catering to the needs of customers and making positive contributions to the wider community.

About ByoPlanet

ByoPlanet is a leader in disinfection solutions, offering innovative technologies and services that enhance health outcomes across various settings. ByoPlanet prioritizes the delivery of superior disinfection and infection control solutions, working closely with partners to develop customized solutions tailored to their unique requirements. Trusted by businesses and organizations worldwide, including hospitals, education, animal health, and government agencies, ByoPlanet's disinfection solutions are highly regarded.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward- looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Media Contact

Adrian Fulle

Global Chief Marketing Officer

ByoPlanet

info@byoplanet.com

SOURCE: Plandai Biotechnology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755749/Following-Completed-Share-Exchange-Agreement-with-ByoPlanet-Plandai-Announces-Material-Rebranding-to-Disinfectant-Industry-Focus