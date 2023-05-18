State-owned company Sociedad Estatal de Aguas de las Cuencas Mediterráneas (Acuamed) will soon launch tenders for solar-powered desalination projects in Spain.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish cabinet has approved a €2.19 billion ($2.38 billion) investment plan. The strategy was originally proposed by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to combat drought and enhance water resources. The measures include constructing desalination plants powered by solar plants, supporting urban water reuse, reducing fees for ...

