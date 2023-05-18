DJ Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM 18-May-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Convatec Group Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Reading, United Kingdom (18 May 2023) - Poll Result

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec") held its Annual General Meeting today ("AGM"). The results of the poll held in relation to the resolutions proposed at the AGM are set out below. All resolutions were passed.

For (see note 2) Against (see note 2) Votes Total % of Votes (excluding ISC Witheld Resolution No of shares % No of Shares % withheld) Voted 1 To receive Annual Report and 100.00% 0.00% 88.61% Accounts 2022 1,811,087,597 1,246 1,811,088,843 1,443,683 2 To approve the Directors' 98.03% 1.97% 88.68% Remuneration report 1,776,692,442 35,748,711 1,812,441,153 91,373 3 To Approve the Remuneration 95.95% 4.05% 88.26% Policy 1,730,855,151 72,994,765 1,803,849,916 8,682,610 4 To declare a final dividend 99.32% 0.68% 88.68% 1,800,183,202 12,307,251 1,812,490,453 42,073 5 To re-elect Dr John McAdam 97.78% 2.22% 88.68% as a Director 1,772,203,651 40,257,733 1,812,461,384 71,142 6 To re-elect Karim Bitar as a 99.79% 0.21% 88.68% Director 1,808,728,508 3,735,216 1,812,463,724 68,802 7 To re-elect Jonny Mason as a 99.54% 0.46% 88.68% Director 1,804,110,747 8,343,677 1,812,454,424 78,102 8 To re-elect Margaret Ewing 95.57% 4.43% 88.68% as a Director 1,732,196,028 80,265,356 1,812,461,384 71,142 9 To re-elect Brian May as a 95.41% 4.59% 88.67% Director 1,729,029,346 83,268,401 1,812,297,747 234,779 To re-elect Professor 10 Constantin Coussios as a 1,777,552,488 98.08% 34,752,027 1.92% 1,812,304,515 88.67% 228,011 Director 11 To re-elect Heather Mason as 98.69% 1.31% 88.68% a Director 1,788,735,494 23,710,523 1,812,446,017 86,509 12 To re-elect Kim Lody as a 98.07% 1.93% 88.67% Director 1,777,328,039 34,965,409 1,812,293,448 239,078 13 To re-elect Sharon O'Keefe 98.08% 1.92% 88.67% as a Director 1,777,538,827 34,754,621 1,812,293,448 239,078 14 To re-elect Sten Scheibye as 99.80% 0.20% 88.68% a Director 1,808,751,065 3,694,952 1,812,446,017 86,509 15 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP 100.00% 0.00% 88.60% as auditor 1,810,914,607 35,710 1,810,950,317 1,582,209 To authorise the Directors 16 to agree the remuneration of 1,812,433,628 100.00% 13,193 0.00% 1,812,446,821 88.68% 85,705 the auditor To authorise political 17 donations and political 1,805,711,975 99.65% 6,379,062 0.35% 1,812,091,037 88.66% 441,489 expenditure 18 To authorise allotment of 91.20% 8.80% 88.68% shares 1,652,944,663 159,555,414 1,812,500,077 32,449 19 To disapply pre-emption 1,753,138,056 96.74% 3.26% 88.67% rights* 59,096,058 1,812,234,114 298,412 To disapply pre-emption 20 rights in connection with an acquisition or specified 1,718,475,435 capital investment* 95.61% 78,988,318 4.39% 1,797,463,753 87.94% 15,068,773 21 To authorise purchase of own 99.91% 0.09% 88.64% shares* 1,810,135,610 1,546,844 1,811,682,454 850,072 To call general meetings on 22 not less than 14 days' 1,769,469,226 97.63% 42,955,036 2.37% 1,812,424,262 88.68% 108,264 notice*

*Special Resolution

NOTES: 1. All resolutions were passed. 2. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. 3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or"Against" a resolution. 4. Total number of shares in issue is 2,043,872,048 (88.61% of capital was voted). 5. Computershare acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business that were passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries?

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92?

About Convatec?

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

###

END

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 Category Code: RAG TIDM: CTEC LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 Sequence No.: 244813 EQS News ID: 1636649 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)