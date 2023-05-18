Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
Dow Jones News
18.05.2023 | 17:46
Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM 18-May-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Convatec Group Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Reading, United Kingdom (18 May 2023) - Poll Result

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec") held its Annual General Meeting today ("AGM"). The results of the poll held in relation to the resolutions proposed at the AGM are set out below. All resolutions were passed. 

For (see note 2)   Against (see note 2) Votes Total 
                                                   % of  Votes 
                                            (excluding  ISC  Witheld 
Resolution                 No of shares %    No of Shares  %   withheld)   Voted 
1       To receive Annual Report and        100.00%         0.00%        88.61% 
       Accounts 2022        1,811,087,597     1,246         1,811,088,843    1,443,683 
2       To approve the Directors'         98.03%         1.97%        88.68% 
       Remuneration report     1,776,692,442     35,748,711      1,812,441,153    91,373 
3       To Approve the Remuneration        95.95%         4.05%        88.26% 
       Policy            1,730,855,151     72,994,765      1,803,849,916    8,682,610 
4       To declare a final dividend        99.32%         0.68%        88.68% 
                      1,800,183,202     12,307,251      1,812,490,453    42,073 
5       To re-elect  Dr John McAdam        97.78%         2.22%        88.68% 
       as a Director        1,772,203,651     40,257,733      1,812,461,384    71,142 
6       To re-elect Karim Bitar as a        99.79%         0.21%        88.68% 
       Director           1,808,728,508     3,735,216       1,812,463,724    68,802 
7       To re-elect Jonny Mason as a        99.54%         0.46%        88.68% 
       Director           1,804,110,747     8,343,677       1,812,454,424    78,102 
8       To re-elect Margaret Ewing         95.57%         4.43%        88.68% 
       as a Director        1,732,196,028     80,265,356      1,812,461,384    71,142 
9       To re-elect Brian May as a         95.41%         4.59%        88.67% 
       Director           1,729,029,346     83,268,401      1,812,297,747    234,779 
       To re-elect Professor 
10      Constantin Coussios as a   1,777,552,488 98.08% 34,752,027   1.92% 1,812,304,515 88.67% 228,011 
       Director 
11      To re-elect Heather Mason as        98.69%         1.31%        88.68% 
       a Director          1,788,735,494     23,710,523      1,812,446,017    86,509 
12      To re-elect Kim Lody as a         98.07%         1.93%        88.67% 
       Director           1,777,328,039     34,965,409      1,812,293,448    239,078 
13      To re-elect Sharon O'Keefe         98.08%         1.92%        88.67% 
       as a Director        1,777,538,827     34,754,621      1,812,293,448    239,078 
14      To re-elect Sten Scheibye as        99.80%         0.20%        88.68% 
       a Director          1,808,751,065     3,694,952       1,812,446,017    86,509 
15      To re-appoint Deloitte LLP         100.00%         0.00%        88.60% 
       as auditor          1,810,914,607     35,710        1,810,950,317    1,582,209 
       To authorise the Directors 
16      to agree the remuneration of 1,812,433,628 100.00% 13,193     0.00% 1,812,446,821 88.68% 85,705 
       the auditor 
       To authorise political 
17      donations and political   1,805,711,975 99.65% 6,379,062    0.35% 1,812,091,037 88.66% 441,489 
       expenditure 
18      To authorise allotment of         91.20%         8.80%        88.68% 
       shares            1,652,944,663     159,555,414      1,812,500,077    32,449 
19      To disapply pre-emption   1,753,138,056 96.74%         3.26%        88.67% 
       rights*                      59,096,058      1,812,234,114    298,412 
 
 
       To disapply pre-emption 
20      rights in connection with an 
       acquisition or specified   1,718,475,435 
       capital investment* 
 
 
                             95.61% 78,988,318   4.39% 1,797,463,753 87.94% 15,068,773 
21      To authorise purchase of own        99.91%         0.09%        88.64% 
       shares*           1,810,135,610     1,546,844       1,811,682,454    850,072 
       To call general meetings on 
22      not less than 14 days'    1,769,469,226 97.63% 42,955,036   2.37% 1,812,424,262 88.68% 108,264 
       notice*

*Special Resolution

NOTES: 1. All resolutions were passed. 2. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. 3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or"Against" a resolution. 4. Total number of shares in issue is 2,043,872,048 (88.61% of capital was voted). 5. Computershare acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business that were passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries?

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92?

About Convatec?

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

###

END

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 244813 
EQS News ID:  1636649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

