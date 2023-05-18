Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 18

18 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.383p. The highest price paid per share was 562.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 555.60p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,086,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,915,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1469

555.800

16:07:18

1694

555.600

16:02:04

1705

556.400

15:57:13

1581

556.400

15:50:35

1440

556.200

15:48:33

114

556.200

15:48:33

1608

556.800

15:41:49

1413

556.600

15:38:05

1572

556.600

15:35:46

1501

556.400

15:25:32

62

556.400

15:25:32

1486

557.200

15:19:36

1426

557.400

15:19:35

1573

557.600

15:13:30

750

557.800

15:13:30

194

557.800

15:13:30

600

557.600

15:12:52

180

557.200

15:05:57

1509

557.200

15:05:57

118

557.000

15:00:26

1300

557.000

15:00:26

69

557.000

14:59:51

778

557.400

14:51:27

750

557.400

14:51:27

1623

557.600

14:50:05

1513

557.800

14:45:33

1426

557.600

14:42:30

500

557.800

14:42:24

750

557.800

14:42:24

1151

557.800

14:42:24

539

557.800

14:42:24

283

557.200

14:32:42

1336

557.200

14:31:40

553

557.600

14:30:40

1041

557.600

14:30:40

20

557.600

14:30:40

1442

557.800

14:30:30

1716

558.400

14:20:28

789

558.200

14:05:50

669

558.200

14:05:50

1635

558.800

13:57:14

787

559.000

13:53:01

732

559.200

13:48:43

566

559.200

13:48:43

1

559.200

13:48:43

785

559.000

13:46:59

823

559.000

13:35:05

614

559.000

13:35:05

1408

559.400

13:26:40

1169

559.800

13:20:26

270

559.800

13:20:26

1487

561.200

13:10:26

1579

561.000

12:54:45

722

561.400

12:41:14

981

561.400

12:41:14

1146

561.400

12:35:58

523

561.400

12:35:58

49

561.200

12:18:56

1414

562.000

12:07:24

1108

562.400

12:04:55

509

562.400

12:04:55

1594

561.800

11:54:21

1714

561.400

11:49:59

1358

561.400

11:37:50

177

561.400

11:37:50

1070

561.000

11:35:14

403

561.000

11:35:14

125

561.000

11:35:14

69

561.000

11:35:14

1459

561.000

11:18:20

803

561.400

11:01:22

866

561.400

11:01:22

88

561.800

10:58:20

1372

561.800

10:58:20

1450

561.400

10:38:25

1273

561.800

10:17:00

390

561.800

10:17:00

15

562.000

10:05:28

698

562.000

10:04:55

772

562.000

10:04:55

1524

562.600

10:00:58

318

561.800

09:51:45

1197

561.800

09:51:45

646

561.400

09:49:11

1604

561.600

09:32:59

34

561.800

09:12:17

1115

561.800

09:12:17

356

561.800

09:12:17

1469

562.000

09:01:30

1640

562.000

08:52:53

1398

561.400

08:25:45

1307

562.200

08:14:26

187

562.200

08:14:26

1001

560.400

08:09:15

444

560.400

08:09:15

1513

562.000

08:04:01


© 2023 PR Newswire
