Redgate Software announced today the pre-con sessions for the PASS Data Community Summit 2023, which will be an in-person only event, with a wider variety of conference sessions to reflect the growing demands on data professionals with increasingly complex database environments.

After being held virtually in 2021, and as a hybrid in-person and online conference in 2022, this year's Summit is back to an in-person only event, in Seattle, the city regarded by many as the home of the Summit. And in a sign of a growth in cross-database development environments, the comprehensive and wide-ranging calendar of sessions which focus on SQL Server is being complemented by additional sessions which include topics around databases like PostgreSQL and MongoDB.

The return to an in-person event is a reflection of feedback from the 2022 conference, which showed the in-person event achieving a Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 67%, which is on the edge of excellent, while the NPS for online attendees was 44. Trending on social media also showed the value in-person attendees found in networking with their peers, having direct access to subject matter experts, and meeting and making friends in the database community.

However, with 74% of attendees regarding post-event access to the dozens and dozens of sessions as an importance conference element, on-demand recordings will be available after the Summit. Giving those with the inevitable diary clashes at the event, and those who aren't able to attend in-person, the opportunity to catch up on the many learning opportunities available.

The learning pathways and calendar of sessions at the Summit have also changed this year to reflect the adoption of different database platforms and technologies. The 2022 Developer Survey showed that developers now work with an average of 2.7 types of database, with databases like PostgreSQL and MySQL now being used alongside SQL Server.

As Ryan Booz, Redgate PostgreSQL Advocate, comments: "We're now seeing developers and DBAs supporting multiple database platforms, with PostgreSQL part of that picture more than almost any other relational database. That calls for more skills across more platforms to make the most of the advantages they bring."

There is also a widening of the knowledge now expected among data professionals, which has moved beyond managing database performance to areas like BI, analytics, AI, and the various flavors of cloud now available. As a result, the learning pathways now include Cloud DBA Fundamentals, The Battle of Data Transformation Tools, and PostgreSQL.

This is shown in the one-day pre-conference sessions announced today, which include a beginner's guide to Azure Data Factory, elevating Power BI skills, and T-SQL query tuning for data analysis. Similarly, the calendar of conference sessions is filling up fast with topics as varied as controlling cloud costs, flexible indexing for PostgreSQL, and visually transforming data.

The efforts to make the 2023 Summit wider and more varied are also reflected in repeating the Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) target of last year's Summit, which saw over 40% of the event speakers from underrepresented groups. This can already be seen in the pre-con sessions, and the Summit team are now working to see the same representation across the full selection of speakers.

Tickets are now available for the PASS Data Community Summit 2023, which takes place in Seattle from November 14 17, with discounted Launch Price tickets offering savings of 30% on the standard price until June 7. Visit www.passdatacommunitysummit.com for more details.

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Database DevOps solutions provider. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help teams get the most value out of any database, on a growing number of platforms, anywhere. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 200,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

