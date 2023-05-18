Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Regeneron Applauds Supreme Court's Unanimous Opinion Striking Down Amgen's PCSK9 Patent Claims and Supporting Scientific Innovation

Decision ends nearly decade-long patent dispute related to Regeneron-invented Praluent® (alirocumab)



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) applauds the United States Supreme Court's unanimous opinion1 ending a nearly decade-long patent dispute related to the Regeneron-invented PCSK9 inhibitor, Praluent® (alirocumab). The decision affirms the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's opinion, which held that Amgen's asserted U.S. PCSK9 patent claims were invalid.

This ruling validates Regeneron's longstanding position on this matter and represents an unequivocal win for America's innovation economy, its scientists, and researchers. Most importantly, it is a win for patients who rely on the lifesaving discoveries made through years of research and investment by the biopharma community. The justices rejected an attempt to radically change the longstanding legal standard for patent validity under the enablement doctrine - a move that would have blocked progress for entire classes of molecules, deterred innovative competition, and led to potential increases of drug prices.

"Bringing innovative new therapies to patients is the core mission of Regeneron, and we were proud to deliver Praluent as the first FDA approved PCKS9 inhibitor," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "This Supreme Court decision protects access to this medicine and defends our industry and others against overreaching patent claims that cover an entire therapeutic category and could have a chilling effect on bringing life-saving medicines to people in need."

"This decision affirms the longstanding law on enablement and functional claiming, such that you need to enable the full scope of the claims without unreasonable experimentation," said Joseph J. LaRosa, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Regeneron. "We're gratified that the Supreme Court has affirmed the position we have held for nearly ten years that Amgen's PCSK9 patents were overly broad and inconsistent with established case law."

We thank the Justices for their consideration of this matter and the many groups, individuals and the U.S. government who supported our defense of scientific innovation.

