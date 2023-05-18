DJ Polymetal: General Meeting Voting Arrangements

General Meeting Voting Arrangements

Polymetal International plc (the "Company" or "Polymetal") wishes to clarify the voting arrangements with respect to the upcoming General Meeting. The time and date of the General Meeting has not changed and will take place as scheduled.

The Company published a shareholder circular on 10 May 2023 (the "Circular"), in relation to the Company's proposed re-domiciliation to the AIFC (?azakhstan). The Circular includes a notice of General Meeting to be held at 11 a.m. on 30 May 2023.

All shareholders are urged to read the Circular as a whole and in its entirety and are encouraged to participate in the voting of the resolutions at the General meeting.

Forms of Proxy

The following documents were made available to shareholders on 12 May 2023 in respect of the Company's General Meeting:

- Shareholder circular and notice of General Meeting

- Form of Proxy

- Notice of Availability.

To be valid, Forms of Proxy, completed in accordance with the instructions thereon, should be returned by post or by hand (during normal business hours only) to the Registrars, at Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, or received via www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy or, where available, lodged via the CREST proxy service or, if you are an institutional investor, using the Proxymity platform, (in each case) as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by no later than 11 a.m. on 25 May 2023, the latest time and date set for receipt of the Forms of Proxy.

Individual investors holding interests in the Company via a corporate shareholder (such as an investor share platform or financial institution), should consult the relevant platform or financial institution to determine what processes are in place to allow the individual shareholders to exercise their voting rights.

As set out in the Circular, the Company cannot assure CREST members of the availability of electronic proxy voting services offered by Euroclear. If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io.

Institutional investors who may have submitted their vote to date are able to re-submit their vote using the Proxymity platform to ensure their votes are cast in connection with the Resolutions.

General Meeting

For the avoidance of doubt, the latest time and date for receipt of proxy forms and the time and date of the General Meeting has not changed. The General Meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on 30 May 2023 at the offices of etc.venues, 8 Fenchurch Pl, London EC3M 4PB.

Shareholder Resources

The Company has launched a microsite for the Re-domiciliation available at: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/ en/re-domiciliation-agm/. This site contains all the key information for shareholders to consider, including a copy of the Circular, Frequently Asked Questions and the presentation and recording of the analyst and investor briefing held on 10 May 2023.

The timetable set out in the Circular and the announcement by the Company on 10 May 2023 remains unchanged.

For more information, shareholders may also contact the Company using the dedicated shareholder helpline: +44 20 3576 2741 or redom@polymetalinternational.com.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms within this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Circular.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

