18.05.2023
Clore.ai Introduces Secure Cloud: Unprecedented Affordability and Anonymity in High-End Cloud Computing

KASTANOVA, CZECH REPUBLIC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Clore.ai, an innovative six-month-old platform disrupting the tech industry by enabling individuals to rent out their computing resources, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Secure Cloud system. Offering unprecedented access to top-performing video cards like the 3090 for as low as $0.25 per hour, Secure Cloud is set to redefine the cloud computing landscape.

Ankit Bansal PR, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Press release picture

Secure Cloud emerges from Clore.ai's strategic acquisition of a European data center, enhancing the firm's capabilities in the cloud computing sector. The system offers users high-end computing at an unparalleled price, complete anonymity, and an ultra-stable computing environment.

"Clore.ai is committed to democratizing access to high-quality computing resources," said a spokesperson for Clore.ai. "Secure Cloud is a major milestone in our mission, providing our users with unmatched stability, unbeatable pricing, and the flexibility to manage their computational needs."

Clore.ai stands apart with its unique benefit for Clore Coin holders. Users who acquire Clore Coin and engage in Proof of Holding - a staking system where coins are held in the user's personal wallet - can enjoy up to a 50% discount on service commissions. This feature enhances the affordability and appeal of Secure Cloud, making it even more accessible to a broader range of users.

Moreover, individuals who rent out their computing resources through Clore.ai are rewarded with bonuses in the form of Clore Coin, further incentivizing participation in this growing ecosystem.

Secure Cloud also guarantees the highest level of user anonymity and system stability. Users can rely on Secure Cloud for high-intensity computing needs, such as training neural networks or mining new cryptocurrencies, without concerns about system downtime or interruptions.

"Clore.ai's Secure Cloud is set to revolutionize the traditional cloud computing market," added the company spokesperson. "We are thrilled to see how this system empowers our users and reshapes the cloud computing landscape."

About Clore.ai:

Despite being just six months old, Clore.ai has already disrupted the tech industry by enabling users to rent out their computing resources. With the launch of Secure Cloud, Clore.ai continues to redefine the boundaries of cloud computing, making top-tier computing accessible, affordable, and rewarding for all.

For more information, visit https://clore.ai and explore Secure Cloud at https://clore.ai/secure-cloud

Media Details:
Name: Clore
Email: marketing@clore.ai
City: Kaštanová
County: Czech Republic

SOURCE: Clore

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755668/Cloreai-Introduces-Secure-Cloud-Unprecedented-Affordability-and-Anonymity-in-High-End-Cloud-Computing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
