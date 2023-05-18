Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-May-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name JOAN GARAHY 2 Reason for the notification NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR a) Position/status Initial INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Nature of the Transfer of Ordinary Shares from a pre-retirement Pension trust to an Approved b) transaction Retirement Fund. This transfer results in no change in the beneficial ownership by Ms. Garahy of the Ordinary Shares of the Company. Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 34,850

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated N/A

volume

- Price

Date of the 18 MAY 2023

e) transaction

f) Place of the EURONEXT DUBLIN

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DSH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 244818 EQS News ID: 1636675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

