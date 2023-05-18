Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Frankfurt
18.05.23
15:54 Uhr
0,970 Euro
-0,068
-6,55 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
18.05.2023 | 19:31
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-May-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name        JOAN GARAHY 
2       Reason for the notification 
                 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial      INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                 IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                 635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial 
       instrument,    ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument     IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification 
       code 
       Nature of the   Transfer of Ordinary Shares from a pre-retirement Pension trust to an Approved 
b)      transaction    Retirement Fund. This transfer results in no change in the beneficial ownership by Ms. 
                 Garahy of the Ordinary Shares of the Company. 
 
                 Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)     Nil      34,850

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated N/A

volume

- Price

Date of the 18 MAY 2023

e) transaction

f) Place of the EURONEXT DUBLIN

transaction

Additional NONE

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  244818 
EQS News ID:  1636675 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2023 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.