NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Glidewell, the nation's largest dental lab and a leader in dental technology, announced a new partnership with LuxCreo, a leading 3D printing company in dental appliances based in San Francisco, to introduce the fastprint.io 3D Printing Solution. This co-branded dental 3D printing solution is part of Glidewell's rapidly growing glidewell.io In-Office Solution platform and expands Glidewell's portfolio of digital solutions that bring the world's most innovative dental lab chairside.

Glidewell Partners With LuxCreo to Launch the fastprint.io 3D Printing Solution

The glidewell.io In-Office Solution uses advanced digital technology to create single-visit restorations made from BruxZir® NOW fully sintered zirconia and other industry-leading materials. This affordable AI-driven chairside CAD/CAM system gives clinicians full control over the restorative process and makes it simple to provide patients with lab-quality, convenient treatment options while increasing practice profitability. With the addition of LuxCreo's fully integrated solutions - cloud-connected 3D printers, AI-enabled printing software and advanced materials - dentists can now offer more comprehensive treatment options to their patients.

"LuxCreo is proud to partner with Glidewell to seamlessly deliver our latest end-to-end 3D printing solution that expands same-day chairside production to more dental applications," said LuxCreo co-founder and chief revenue officer Michael Strohecker. "LuxCreo is focused on developing and delivering innovative 3D printing technologies, like Digital Polishing, that provide an exceptional patient experience with faster, more accurate automated workflows."

The fastprint.io 3D Printing Solution combines the innovation of LuxCreo with the user-friendly workflow of the glidewell.io In-Office Solution to give clinicians an efficient, cost-effective 3D printing experience. With a range of resins developed and used by Glidewell, dental professionals are able to create models and nightguards with a streamlined workflow. Users will also benefit from LuxCreo's recent FDA Class II 510(k) clearance to produce same-day clear aligners in as little as two hours. Additional indications, including retainers, dentures and crowns, are currently in development. The fastprint.io requires minimal post-processing compared to other 3D-printed technologies and can directly print clear appliances with LuxCreo Digital Polishing.

"Clinicians are looking for simplified, low-labor workflows," said Robert Brenneise, senior vice president of sales, marketing and education at Glidewell. "That's why we're committed to delivering products that are user-friendly, affordably priced and backed by manufacturer-direct support. With LuxCreo's mission to simplify sustainable production with additive manufacturing, we found a partner who shares our core value of improving the lives of dentists and their patients through digital innovations that make dentistry easier and more effective."

The fastprint.io 3D Printing Solution will be available exclusively through Glidewell in a bundle that includes the 3D printer, starter kit, and wash and cure units for $16,990. Bundle options that include the fastscan.io Scanning Solution and fastmill.io In-Office Mill are also available.

"One of our primary goals with glidewell.io is to make digital dentistry more accessible and affordable to dentists everywhere," said Jim Glidewell, founder and president of Glidewell. "By adding fastprint.io, we're building toward a future where every dentist can control their own restorative workflow - bringing value to the practice and patients alike."

To learn more about the fastprint.io 3D Printing Solution, visit www.glidewell.io/promotions/about-fastprint-io or call 844-949-7184. For more information about LuxCreo, visit www.luxcreo.com or contact Fin Watterson at Fin.Watterson@luxcreo.com or 415-565-9304.

