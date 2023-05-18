Continued strong growth in mining listings

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2023.

April 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.25 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $303 million;

CSE issuers completed 82 financings that raised an aggregate $157 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from seven new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 832 as at April 30, 2023.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is experiencing a tremendous boom in new mining listings with 26 so far this year, including five in April," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "This surge is being supported by numerous factors, including rising demand for critical minerals that are important to the global energy transition. Our pipeline of future mining listings is extensive, so we expect the strong listings growth to continue in the months ahead. And with the creation of the new Senior Tier, the CSE has never been more attractive as a long-term home for mining issuers as they progress beyond the exploration stage."

What's On at the CSE

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices are an increasingly important point of emphasis for corporations and investors. On May 30, the CSE is co-hosting a special webinar titled The ESG Checklist for Public Companies, which will discuss 10 essential steps that executives need to consider when building and deploying a sustainable ESG framework for their firms. The webinar will feature a panel of experts including Seth Forman of SocialSuite and ESG expert Jessica Mulholland.

The CSE, in collaboration with Sparx Publishing Group, is pleased to host its first ever Summit on Responsible Investment, which will take place at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna, BC on June 27. The event will provide detailed insights and updates on socially responsible investing (SRI) and ESG trends and regulations, with presentations from some of Canada's foremost experts in the field. A special SRI-focused content series will also accompany the event and be posted on the CSE's blog. Admission is by donation only, with proceeds going to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

New Listings in April 2023

Hertz Lithium Inc. (HZ)

ATHA Energy Corp. (SASK)

Royalties Inc. (RI)

Generative AI Solutions Corp. (AICO) - Fundamental Change

Cascade Copper Corp. (CASC)

Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (OMGA)

LFNT Resources Corp. (LFNT)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

