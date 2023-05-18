Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - GLOBIANCE, the exchange, trade, fiat and cryptocurrency banking platform, is pleased to announce the release of the V2 User Interface (UI) upgrade. As part of their announcement on May 15th, 2023, the company, operating on the XDC Network (XinFin), introduced new features, a fresh new look and expanded utility.

GLOBIANCE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/166581_c2dc1f37c4561b7c_001full.jpg

The upgrade offers an improved user interface for customers and merchants and user-friendly navigation throughout the site, as well as a more intuitive design. New options and features have been added to offer streamlined transactions, optimized performance and improved overall efficiency.

Significant upgrades in key areas include:

A New Deposit widget that supports a wide range of currencies, enabling trading using the most popular currencies, such as: the Euro, Pound Sterling, and the US Dollar.

Trading feature optimization, including in-depth charts, order book customization options, and a cleaner overall UI appearance.

Profile account settings centralized in one place, including KYC, security and referral tracking.

An overhauled wallet structure , making it easier to manage cryptocurrency or fiat wallets while having instant access 24/7.

A revamped QuickSwap with instant-trading, and also featuring price chart and wallet overview functionality to expedite the process.

Staking features, including overview charts and individual pools, increasing staking participation options.

Platform personalization with new themes and color options added. Users can now choose a favorite theme from six different options.

A knowledge base with an innovative approach to addressing user questions that provides instant answers, making it easier for users to navigate the platform.

This extensive range of cryptocurrencies enables customers to diversify their portfolios with a variety of digital assets.

About Globiance:

Globiance - a banking & crypto exchange platform, with payment-gateways, banking services, stablecoins and a Centralized (CEX) and Decentralized (DEX) exchange marketplace. Globiance provides payment resources for both retail and businesses, and offers 24/7 access to crypto and fiat assets. Globiance personal bank/debit cards make it possible to access crypto, shop, transact, earn incentives and more. It is home to the GBEX Token, which is used to power "in-house" transactions, staking, and an incentive program on the platform. GBEX is a deflationary token, meaning it is constantly burning the total supply.



Globiance is based on the XDC network (XinFin) Blockchain which utilizes fast, military-grade, secure software. The blockchain offers minimal transaction confirmation times, with low transaction fees, is also ISO 20022 compatible, and offers forensic tools.



Globiance operates branches in 13 countries, servicing 5 continents, with more on the way.

Globiance proudly presents its new UI to the world thanks to the hard work and efforts from the Globiance team as well as valuable input from the community. The user-interface has been transformed into a state-of-the-art exchange platform, packed with unparalleled utility - it's amazing to look at and simple to use.

For more information about Globiance visit:

globiance.com or eu.globiance.com to join the platform, or

download the Globiance App from the app store - available for IOS & Android.

Media contact

Contact person: Terry Junior

Company name: GLOBIANCE Holdings Limited

Website: https://eu.globiance.com

Email: contact@globiance.com

City: Hong Kong

Country: Hong Kong

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166581