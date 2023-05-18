Maitri Capital Launching Cutting-Edge Quant Fund Targeting $250M

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Maitri Capital has recently announced the upcoming launch of a new AI and machine-learning-powered quantitative trading fund; the Maitri Cento Quant Fund.

With the rise of blockchain technology and the increasing use of AI and machine learning in the financial industry, the Maitri Cento Quant Fund will take advantage of these emerging technologies to offer an innovative investment strategy. The new fund will leverage advanced data science techniques to make data-driven investment decisions in real-time, providing investors with a unique opportunity to benefit from the latest technological advancements in the field.

The Maitri Cento Quant Fund is an Alternative Investment Fund awaiting registration with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. The firm is supported by a network of tier one partners and service providers.

The team behind the new fund consists of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of blockchain technology, quantitative trading strategies and financial markets. The members bring vast experience in data science and machine learning to the table, ensuring that the fund is powered by the latest technologies in the field. The Maitri team also brings decades of investment expertise from tier one institutions including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura as well as global hedge funds

"We are incredibly proud to be launching the Maitri Cento Quant Fund, which we believe represents the future of crypto quant investments." said Thomas Caddick, co-founder of Maitri Capital. "We will offer a cutting-edge, institutional investment vehicle that combines the power of blockchain with the latest AI and machine learning technology."

The new fund will be open to professional investors and will focus on the 30 most liquid cryptocurrency pairs, utilising data science and machine learning systems built specifically for financial markets. With the launch of this product, Maitri Capital is demonstrating its commitment to being at the forefront of this rapidly-evolving field.

The quantitative trading strategy utilised within the fund will also be available to professional investors on a segregated managed account basis, providing the ability to keep custody of their own funds.

Maitri Cento is a short- to mid-term trading strategy focusing on momentum that aims to deliver absolute returns in any crypto market. The trading models and investment processes have been successfully implemented in traditional asset management for the last 20 years, and are currently managing funds across several asset classes.

News of this upcoming fund launch has been incredibly well received by a number of global institutional asset managers across the industry, including family offices, hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds.

The launch of this AI and machine-learning-powered quantitative trading fund represents a significant milestone for both Maitri Capital and the broader blockchain industry. This provides investors a unique opportunity to benefit from the most innovative technology available, and looks set to provide exceptional returns with this new approach to investment.

