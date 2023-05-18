Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Außergewöhnlich! Cybeats + Johnson & Johnson = "Best Buddies" forever?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
18.05.23
19:47 Uhr
37,940 Euro
+0,770
+2,07 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,12038,32021:48
38,19038,25021:48
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2023 | 21:38
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Named a Top 20 Company on DiversityInc's Top 50 List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

We are pleased to announce that Comcast NBCUniversal has been recognized as a top 20 company on DiversityInc's Top 50 list of the nation's most inclusive companies, placing 13th overall.

In addition, Comcast NBCUniversal was recognized on 11 of DiversityInc's Specialty Lists:

Top Companies for LGBTQ Employees: We ranked #3

Top Companies for Black Executives: We ranked #3

Top Companies for Latino Executives: We ranked #7

Top Companies for Native American and Pacific Islander Executives: We ranked #7

Top Companies for Supplier Diversity: We ranked #8

Top Companies for Female Executives: We ranked #9

Top Companies for People with Disabilities: We ranked #9

Top Companies for Asian Executives: We ranked #14

Top Companies for ESG (Environmental Social Governance): We ranked #17

Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups: We ranked #19

Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color: We ranked #20

Diversity, equity and inclusion are shared commitments across Comcast NBCUniversal. This important recognition is a testament to the tremendous work that our employees do every day to prioritize DE&I in all areas of our business and community.

DALILA WILSON-SCOTT

Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

The rankings are derived from results compiled from corporate survey submissions completed by companies with at least 750 employees in the U.S. Companies are measured by their overall performance in six key areas of diversity and inclusion management: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy. Learn more about the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity rankings here.

Jobseekers can explore opportunities at jobs.comcast.com, nbcunicareers.com, and through Comcast NBCUniversal's LinkedIn page.

Comcast Corporation, Thursday, May 18, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755933/Comcast-NBCUniversal-Named-a-Top-20-Company-on-DiversityIncs-Top-50-List

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.