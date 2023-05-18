GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Holdings Reports Standalone First Quarter 2023 Results for GameSquare Esports and Provides First Quarter Pro-Forma Income Statement

Record pipeline and recent contract wins expected to accelerate revenue growth in second half of 2023

Merger integration underway with $8 million of annualized cost savings expected in 2023

Company initiates 2023 guidance reflecting pro-forma sales of $75 to $80 million, and annual gross margins of 30% - 35%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) announced that GameSquare Esports, Inc. has filed its standalone financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. As a result of the April 11, 2023 merger of GameSquare Esports and Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine Gaming"), GameSquare provided a pro-forma income statement for the 2023 first quarter. The Company expects to file its second quarter 2023 consolidated financial statements for the combined entity, in August of 2023. The Company also provided 2023 guidance as a consolidated company.

"With the merger now behind us, our business momentum is accelerating, driven by a record pipeline, increasing ad spend, and the benefits of the merger. In addition, we believe advertising partners are already recognizing the value of our combined company's assets. We recently have signed several significant brand deals across numerous verticals, including healthcare, automotive, and CPG, with average expected contract values north of seven figures. We believe that our record pipeline and recent wins indicate that global brands see the value of GameSquare's leading end-to-end media platform and our success helping companies connect with gaming and youth audiences. As a result of the merger, GameSquare now serves approximately 350 brands, 1,500 creators, and has an aggregate audience reach over 500 million," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

"Since our inception in late 2020, we have invested heavily in our business to build industry leading capabilities, create new and innovative revenue opportunities, complete a transformational merger, and assemble a team of experienced, motivated, and passionate leaders, talent, and influencers. With a solid foundation, we are focused on successfully integrating the merger, scaling our business, and pursuing a path to profitability. As we look forward, we believe pro-forma annual sales of the combined company in 2023 will be between $75 and $80 million. In addition, we have identified approximately $8 million of annualized cost savings and other opportunities to streamline and optimize the combined company. We expect annual gross margin in 2023 will range between 30% and 35%. As a result, we believe we will see significant improving trends towards profitability starting in the second half of 2023," continued Mr. Kenna.

"I am encouraged by the growing momentum underway, as we focus over the near-term on integrating the merger, growing sales, and accelerating our path to profitability. I am excited by the direction we are headed, and I look forward to updating you on the progress we are making as we convert our growing pipeline into profitable sales," concluded Mr. Kenna.

First Quarter 2023 GameSquare Esports Standalone Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)

Revenue of $5,050,713, compared to $5,040,074

Gross margin increased to 40.2%, compared to 32.6%

Net loss of $4,258,273, compared to a net loss of $3,993,629

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2,255,835, compared to a loss of $2,742,172

First Quarter 2023 Pro-Forma Highlights

Revenue of $13,843,347, compared to $12,897,929 in the prior year period

Gross margin of $4,267,983 or 30.8% in Q1 23

Net loss of $12,150,604 in Q1 23

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5,045,947, compared to loss of $7,333,281 in the prior year period

GameSquare Esports Standalone First Quarter Financial Results

Three months ended Three months ended ($ U.S. dollars) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue $ 5,050,713 $ 5,040,074 Cost of sales 3,021,210 3,394,873 Gross profit 2,029,503 1,645,201 Other income Interest and other income 84 3,020 Total other income 84 3,020 Expenses Salaries, consulting and management fees 2,934,311 2,660,889 Player compensation 499,402 439,685 Professional fees 855,368 393,243 General office expenses 378,356 330,216 Selling and marketing expenses 176,386 282,438 Travel expenses 119,498 255,685 Shareholder communications and filing fees 80,612 21,321 Interest expense and financing fees 82,602 90,105 Bad debt expense 8,680 - Foreign exchange loss 932 3,896 Share-based compensation 565,380 500,143 Amortization 591,360 682,558 Total expenses 6,292,887 5,660,179 Loss for the period before income taxes (4,263,300 ) (4,011,958 ) Income tax (recovery) (5,027 ) (18,329 ) Loss for the period (4,258,273 ) (3,993,629 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that will subsequently be reclassified to operations: Foreign currency translation (6,649 ) 103,775 Total comprehensive loss for the period $ (4,264,922 ) $ (3,889,854 ) (Loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (4,258,273 ) (4,007,347 ) Non-controlling interest - 13,718 $ (4,258,273 ) $ (3,993,629 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 310,027,875 244,381,900

GameSquare Holdings, Pro-forma First Quarter Financial Results



GameSquare Esports Inc. Engine Gaming & Media Inc. Proforma Combined Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended ($ U.S. dollars) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 5,050,713 $ 8,792,634 $ 13,843,347 Cost of sales 3,021,210 6,554,154 9,575,364 Gross profit 2,029,503 2,238,480 4,267,983 Other income Interest and other income 84 - 84 Total other income 84 - 84 Expenses Salaries, consulting and management fees 2,934,311 3,355,312 6,289,623 Player compensation 499,402 - 499,402 Professional fees 855,368 312,519 1,167,887 Office and general 587,146 1,007,214 1,594,360 Selling and marketing expenses 176,386 154,233 330,619 Technology expenses - 156,208 156,208 Interest expense and financing fees 82,602 161,605 244,207 Foreign exchange loss 932 43,106 44,038 Share-based compensation 565,380 823,185 1,388,565 Amortization and depreciation 591,360 276,169 867,529 Transaction costs - 1,107,175 1,107,175 Arbitration settlement reserve - 1,096,096 1,096,096 Restructuring costs - 327,212 327,212 Change in fair value of warrant liability - 221,165 221,165 Change in fair value of convertible debt - 977,595 977,595 Total expenses 6,292,887 10,018,794 16,311,681 Loss for the period before income taxes (4,263,300 ) (7,780,314 ) (12,043,614 ) Income tax (recovery) (5,027 ) - (5,027 ) Loss for the period from continuing operations (4,258,273 ) (7,780,314 ) (12,038,587 ) Loss from discontinued operations - 112,017 112,017 Loss for the period (4,258,273 ) (7,892,331 ) (12,150,604 )

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. had approximately 12.9 million common shares outstanding at April 11, 2023 following completion of the Consolidation, the Arrangement and the conversion of the Subscription Receipts.

GameSquare Holdings, Pro-forma First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Loss Reconciliation

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items and, other non-cash items, including, but not limited to (i) share based compensation expense, (ii) non-recurring arbitration settlement costs (iii) intangible and goodwill impairments and loss on disposal of assets (iv) loss from discontinued operations (v) transaction costs related to merger and acquisition activities, (vi) change in fair values on warrants and convertible debt and (vii) restructuring costs.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS is set out below for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The pro forma combined column combines GameSquare and Engine effective January 1, 2023.



GameSquare Esports Inc. Engine Gaming & Media Inc. Proforma Combined Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net loss as reported (4,258,273 ) (7,892,331 ) (12,150,604 ) Adjustments: Interest expense (net) 82,518 161,605 244,123 Amortization and depreciation 591,360 276,169 867,529 Income Tax (recovery) (5,027 ) - (5,027 ) EBITDA Loss (3,589,422 ) (7,454,557 ) (11,043,979 ) Adjustments: Share based compensation 565,380 823,185 1,388,565 Transaction costs 484,309 1,107,175 1,591,484 Arbitration settlement reserve - 1,096,096 1,096,096 Restructuring costs 283,898 327,212 611,110 Change in fair value of warrant liability - 221,165 221,165 Change in fair value of convertible debt - 977,595 977,595 Loss from discontinued operations - 112,017 112,017 Adjusted EBITDA Loss (2,255,835 ) (2,790,112 ) (5,045,947 )

