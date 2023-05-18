ActivePure Technology Found to Stop the Deadly Candida Auris

Test data proves ActivePure effectively deactivates the deadly fungus

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / ActivePure Technology, an infection prevention technology company that provides continuous, whole-department disinfection solutions, today announced results from specific testing on the drug-resistant strain of fungus Candida auris (C. auris). ActivePure has repeatedly demonstrated in laboratory and real-world settings that it unilaterally and sustainably eliminates fungal species in air and on surfaces; this focused testing on C. auris by a third-party unaffiliated lab has demonstrated a 99.99% reduction rate within 48 hours on surfaces. Candida auris is a fungus that has been spreading rapidly in healthcare facilities in the United States.

The antimicrobial activity and efficacy test was conducted by Microchem Laboratory using Candida auris AR Bank #0381. The test method was ASTM International Method E1153 Modified for Devices.

The CDC has identified the rare but often deadly fungus as a serious threat. Over one-third of those infected with the emerging pathogen, particularly immunosuppressed or immunocompromised, cannot survive this threatening strain of fungi, making it critical to take preventative action now.



A recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the Annals of Internal Medicine reported from 2020-2021, C. auris spread rapidly throughout U.S. healthcare facilities and has become an urgent antimicrobial resistance (AR) threat. Even more concerning are cases resistant to antifungal medicine echinocandins, the most recommended treatment for C. auris infections, have tripled.

"Emerging pathogens continue to disrupt health systems worldwide. C. auris, identified in 2009, is resistant to our antifungal medicines and increasingly infecting the most vulnerable patients in our hospitals. Infection control personnel are faced with the formidable task of containing the spread of this contagious, insidious fungus, which can colonize surfaces such as furniture for up to 28 days. Unfortunately, C. auris is evolving and is developing resistance against typical surface disinfectants. To protect our most vulnerable patients, we must focus on new infection prevention strategies such as ActivePure," said Deborah Birx, chief medical and science advisor of ActivePure.

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are a constant challenge to healthcare systems. ActivePure Technology is committed to demonstrating efficacy against clinically relevant pathogens, including emerging threats, to assist with public health challenges as a proven technology that is cross-protective.

"Traditional infection prevention strategies can be impaired by staffing challenges, human error, and the recontamination that inevitably occurs between cleanings, leaving too many opportunities for healthcare-associated infections. Unlike other infection prevention technologies, like UV, ActivePure can be used in occupied spaces and works 24-7. In addition, our technology is automated and could potentially reduce labor demands," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure Technologies.

ActivePure has been a leader in researching the profound impacts possible from continuous surface and air disinfection in high-acuity settings to prevent infections and improve patient outcomes. Last month, ActivePure announced the publication of its study on Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), surface microbial burden and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). In this study, healthcare-onset MRSA (HO-MRSA) bacteremia infections declined a remarkable 100 percent during the trial period compared to one year prior and six months before. This remarkable result was achieved without any changes or requirements for hospital cleaning/disinfection, staff training or scheduling - solely through implementing ActivePure's self-operating solution in the ICU department. Moreover, the application of this technology resulted in an impressive 98% reduction of MRSA surface burden from baseline measurements through the final post-activation evaluation.

