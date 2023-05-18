Advanced Architectural Products LLC.: SMARTci Systems and GreenGirt CMH: Advanced Architectural Products' Innovative, Easy-to-Use, and Smart Building Solutions

Engineer. Innovate. Educate. Change the World.

ALLEGAN, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Architectural Products (A2P), an engineering company with a team of industry experts providing proven and tested best practices, is proud to announce its innovative and easy-to-use Smart Building Solutions: SMARTci Systems with GreenGirt composite metal hybrid (CMH). These solutions are designed to provide energy-efficient and structurally-sound continuous insulation for the life of a building, making A2P a grounded resource for the construction industry.

The use of metal sub-framing to connect the exterior parts of a building to its interior framing results in a thermal bridge, causing heat or cold to enter or escape a building and creating cold spots and moisture problems within the building envelope. To avoid unnecessary heating and cooling expenses, it is recommended to use materials that can eliminate thermal bridging. SMARTci continuous insulation systems are an excellent solution that addresses the limitations of other continuous insulation options.

Unlike other systems, SMARTci with GreenGirt CMH sub-framing eliminates thermal short fasteners, preventing cold spots or condensation inside walls. It also features a universal attachment design that can be used on virtually any cladding and can be installed on various surfaces, not just stud walls. SMARTci systems are designed to enhance the efficiency of buildings and provide a complete and straightforward solution to design smarter buildings. Furthermore, it is an excellent choice for earning points toward LEED certification.

The thermal efficiency of SMARTci systems makes it a worthwhile long-term investment in a building.

A2P Innovations and Best Practices

The GreenGirt CMH sub-framing product, which is also the basis of the SMARTci continuous insulation systems, is made up of a composite metal hybrid (CMH) material that is unique to any other product on the market. Unlike competitor products that include metal-only or composite-only materials, GreenGirt CMH combines the best of both materials. The benefits include the structural strength and fastener retention of metal and the thermal performance of composite. In addition, GreenGirt CMH is not susceptible to moisture, corrosion, or electrochemical reactions. GreenGirt CMH has an ASTM E84 Class A rating, a UL94 V-0 rating and complies with NFPA 285 requirements.

SMARTci continuous insulation solutions have the potential to significantly lower the expenses associated with heating and cooling a building while also meeting the requirements of ASHRAE 90.1-2013 and ASHRAE 160-2009 codes. Additionally, it can aid in obtaining LEED certification and employs green building techniques, resulting in an ecologically sound product with no Red List chemicals. SMARTci systems comprise of thermally insulated GreenGirt CMH sub-framing z-girts, insulation, universal cladding attachment features, and a structured installation process. In a nutshell, SMARTci systems enable buildings to operate more intelligently.

With thorough testing and decades of experience in the building sector, A2P has established the following best practices based on industry expert guidelines for continuous insulation systems: structural integrity, fastener retention, thermal efficiency, durability, fire resistance, environmental impact, building health, and ease of installation. As a result, A2P is the only manufacturer in the market to meet all eight best practices.

Designed By Installers for Installers

A2P favors high-performance, innovative, dynamic, and thermally efficient continuous insulation products and systems. A2P strives for excellence in everything they do, including meeting and exceeding sustainable building material code guidelines and requirements. Moral principles and ethical standards guide the company, which aims to communicate everything clearly and honestly.

A2P's smart building solutions are an innovative approach to creating energy-efficient buildings that are structurally sound and sustainable. These solutions are designed to provide continuous insulation, minimize thermal bridging, and protect the building envelope while enhancing cladding systems. A2P's products and systems offer the highest level of performance and reliability, meeting the most stringent building codes and standards.

Applications for Smart Building Solutions

A2P's smart building solutions are suitable for a wide range of applications, including commercial, institutional, and residential buildings. SMARTci systems are compatible with virtually any cladding system and can be customized to meet specific project requirements. In addition, the GreenGirt CMH sub-framing product is available in a variety of configurations, making it easy to install and use.

About Advanced Architectural Products

A2P is committed to providing innovative and sustainable building solutions to the construction industry. With decades of experience and a team of experts, A2P is dedicated to providing its clients with the highest level of service and support. A2P's smart building solutions are a testament to its commitment to excellence, and the company looks forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions to the construction industry.

A2P is a well-known industry leader, having worked on projects such as Malcolm X College, Stockton University, Newark Airport, Banc of California Stadium, O'Hare International Airport, MGM, LaGuardia Airport, Harvard University, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and more across the United States.

