Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023

Q1 Highlights

Multiple Breakthrough Generative AI Patents Filed

Delivered 20,000 3D Models to Amazon

Year Over Year 3D Model Revenue Growth +550%

Sequential Technology Revenue Growth +40%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers reports its unaudited financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer after the close today May 18, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. ET where Nextech will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Evan Gappelberg - CEO Commentary:

"Our first quarter 2023 results are quite impressive with 550% year over year growth and 40% sequential growth over Q4, 2022. However, it only represents the early days of the megatrend for 3D models in e-commerce and marks a new beginning of our growth curve. With our breakthrough generative AI we are perfectly positioned to ride the $100 billion 3D modeling wave for the next decade." He continued, "2023 is going to be the year of AI for Nextech3D.ai…and the world. Most importantly we have been working towards this moment by investing in AI going all the way back to 2019. However, we really ramped up our investment in the summer of 2021 when we put $10 million down to acquire AI startup Threedy.ai. Today, I'm happy to report that this investment is now starting to pay dividends for our shareholders and I expect to report additional growth in the coming quarters on the back of our continuing investment in our breakthrough generative AI".

Unaudited 2023 Q1 Financial Highlights

Total technology revenue sequential quarterly growth of +40% on $1.3 million of revenue

3D model revenue increased +550% compared to Q1 2022

Gross profit increased to 41% from 39% in sequential quarters and is projected to increase in Q2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash & cash equivalents (Note 3) $ 3,502,217 $ 3,777,117 Short-term investment - - Receivables (Note 4) - 744,331 Deferred asset (Note 6) 941,071 256,818 Contract asset (Note 13) 253,474 332,197 Prepaid expenses (Note 5) 267,922 310,906 Inventory 393,394 45,289 Non current assets held for sale 501,188 5,358,078 5,967,846 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 7) 200,754 278,463 Deferred consideration (Note 15) 205,230 - Right of use asset (Note 8) 778,351 829,278 Intangible assets (Note 9) 2,816,471 3,313,741 Goodwill (Note 9) 6,624,776 6,746,378 Total assets $ 15,983,660 $ 17,135,706 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 10) $ 2,750,665 $ 2,641,918 Deferred revenue (Note 13) 539,312 437,746 Lease liability (Note 8) 157,994 222,250 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 92,532 3,447,971 3,394,446 Non-current liabilities Lease liability (Note 8) 591,142 582,586 Deferred income tax liability (69,373) 29,974 Loan payable - - Total liabilities 3,969,740 4,007,006

Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 11) 86,931,638 83,271,707 Reserves 14,380,369 12,754,706 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 730,653 827,101 Shareholder's equity attributable to Nextech shareholders (91,763,291) (85,898,862) Total common shareholders' equity 10,279,369 10,954,652 Non controlling interest 1,734,551 2,174,048 Total equity 12,013,920 13,128,700 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,983,660 $ 17,135,706

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue (Note 13) $ 1,301,194 $ 510,211 Cost of sales (Note 14) (767,308) (254,483) Gross profit 533,886 255,728 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (Note 14) 1,650,308 1,652,708 General and administrative (Note 14) 2,591,629 3,021,987 Research and development (Note 14) 879,904 1,027,194 Stock based compensation (Note 11) 1,170,671 578,805 Amortization (Note 9) 530,659 373,594 Depreciation (Note 7) 29,331 31,659 Right of use amortization (Note 8) 55,846 19,226 6,908,348 6,705,173 Other expense (income) Loss (gain) on disposition (Note 15) 194,979 - Impairment of goodwill (Note 15) 184,097 - Foreign exchange gain (loss) (93,962) 441,880 285,114 441,880 Loss before income taxes (6,659,576) (6,891,325) Current income tax expense (9,020) (7,128) Deferred income tax recovery 104,667 37,462 Net loss from operations $ (6,563,929) $ (6,860,991) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ - $ (589,241) Other comprehensive loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, continuing operations (96,448) - Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, discontinued operations (24,687) Total comprehensive loss $ (6,660,377) $ (7,474,919) Non controlling interests (699,499) - Total comprehensive loss attributable to Nextech shareholders $ (5,960,878) $ (7,474,919) Income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted loss per common share, continuing operations (0.06) (0.07) Basic and diluted loss per common share, discontinued operations (0.05) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic and diluted 106,925,657 97,550,931

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cashflows from operating activities Net loss, continuing operations $ (6,563,929) $ (6,860,991) Discontinued operations - Net loss, discontinuing operations - (589,241) Items not affecting cash Amortization of intangible assets 531,458 728,378 Deferred income tax recovery - (138,933) Impairment of intangible assets & goodwill 184,097 - Amortization of right to use asset 55,846 63,082 Depreciation of property and equipment 29,331 37,117 Employee pay program 309,593 717,066 Treasury shares for employee pay program (252,366) Stock based compensation 1,170,671 578,805 Write off equipment 85,679 - Deferred consideration receivable on sale of PET (205,230) - Receivables (129,780) 62,150 Deferred asset (11,104) - Contract asset 78,723 261,220 Prepaid expenses (52,663) (145,331) Inventory 434,756 861,905 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,218 (848,858) Deferred revenue 101,566 13,897 Deferred tax liability (99,347) - Cashflows from operating activities, continuing operations $ (4,316,481) $ (5,841,560) Cashflows from operating activities, discontinued operations - 581,826 Cashflows from investing activities Purchase of equipment (29,000) (46,553) Interest on lease liability (6,823) (6,712) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations $ (35,823) $ (48,071) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, discontinued operations - (5,194) Cashflows from financing activities Proceeds from Employee Pay Program 1,579,220 - Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs 2,651,730 8,936,496 Payment of lease obligations (131,499) (73,398) Issuances to non controlling interest, net of issuance costs 86,748 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, continuing operations $ 4,186,199 $ 8,936,496 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, discontinued operations - (73,398) Change in cash during the period (166,105) 3,550,099 Cash, beginning of period 3,786,493 7,237,296 Effects of foreign exchange on cash (32,161) (5,620) Cash, end of period, continuing operations 3,588,227 10,610,765 Cash, end of period, discontinued operations - 171,010 Cash, end of period $ 3,588,227 $ 10,781,775 Supplemental cash flow information Taxes paid 800 - Interest paid 5,467 9,550 Interest received 33,789 11,830

Earnings Call Details

Title: Nextech3D.ai Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings & Conference Call

Call Date: Thursday May 18, 2023

Time: 5:00PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Participant Details

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2024

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0187

Conference ID: 7778367

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/768727107

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's IR website.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023. To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

