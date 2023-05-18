Shore Hotel Honored With Grand Prize at Sustainable Quality Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / Jon Farzam accepted the 2023 Sustainable Quality Awards grand prize on behalf of Shore Hotel at the 27th Annual Sustainable Quality Awards. The awards ceremony, hosted by the City of Santa Monica in partnership with Sustainable Works, was held on April 26, 2023, at the Annenberg Community Beach House and honored local businesses leading the way in sustainable practices.

The awards recognized two Grand Prize winners and two Excellence Award winners for their outstanding contributions to sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and stewardship of the environment. Shore Hotel is one of two Grand Prize winners for its comprehensive approach to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

Shore Hotel, led by Jon Farzam, is revolutionizing sustainability within the hospitality industry. Shore Hotel's eco-conscious efforts have exceeded the California minimum energy performance by a staggering 21%. In addition to the hotel's sustainable features, Farzam and his team ensure that above-standard luxuries make every stay wonderful for their guests.

The Sustainable Quality Awards recognize Santa Monica businesses that have successfully incorporated sustainable practices into their daily operations. The Sustainable Quality Awards Grand Prize is awarded to companies that excel in sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and stewardship of the environment. Excellence awards are given to outstanding achievements in any of the three categories.

Shore Hotel is the first and only newly built sustainable hotel in Santa Monica to be certified Gold with the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Located in downtown Santa Monica across from the beach and within walking distance of tourist attractions, restaurants, shops, and nightlife, Shore Hotel's guests always find much to entertain.

About Jon Farzam:

Jon Farzam is the Vice President of Shore Hotel. He and the Farzam family are committed to advancing the hospitality industry and are passionate about providing an exceptional guest experience.

Jon oversees the hotel's operations and develops new strategies to improve the guest experience. He holds a bachelor's degree in hospitality management and is a member of the International Hospitality and Tourism Management Honor Society.

A passionate philanthropist, Jon Farzam is active in many causes, including the Surf Bus Foundation, a local organization that hosts bus trips for inner-city kids to visit the beach-many of whom have never seen the ocean.

For work/life balance, Jon Farzam looks for ways to foster a calm demeanor. He often can be found traveling, playing tennis, or mountain biking in the stunning California hills.

