Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today announce Eric A. Adams, CEO of InMed, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on May 23, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

An overview of InMed's pharmaceutical development pipeline

The BayMedica subsidiary and its importance to InMed's growth

Upcoming catalysts for the Company

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About InMed

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. We also have significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. Our foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone. "Research for the Other 99%" opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement. For more information, visit https://www.watertowerresearch.com/home.

Investor Contact:

Colin Clancy

Vice President, Investor Relations

and Corporate Communications

T: +1.604.416.0999

E: cclancy@inmedpharma.com

