ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2023 | 23:14
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R's KOSO Launches New Lower Sugar Version of Its Century-Old Traditional Japanese Koso Drink

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / R's KOSO, a Los Angeles-based company founded by Ryu Okada, has announced the release of a new lower sugar version of its original Koso drink. This new product contains the same powerful combination of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics that support gut health, but with 80% less sugar.

R's KOSO, less sugar

R's KOSO, less sugar



"Our mission has always been to help people support their gut health, and this new product is a great addition to our line," said Ryu Okada, Founder and CEO of R's KOSO. "We are thrilled to offer our customers a lower sugar option that still delivers all the benefits of our original Koso drink."

R's KOSO is a century-old traditional Japanese drink that has been shown to support the gut-brain connection, promoting better digestion and well-being. More than 100 natural fruits, vegetables, seaweeds, and mushrooms are used in the production of Koso. The consumption of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics can help promote a healthy gut, which is essential for overall health.

Koso offers the most comprehensive, healthy way to cleanse. Customers can choose to replace breakfast each morning with Koso, or opt for a 1-day or 3-day Koso cleanse, to fit their individual lifestyles. The MSRP of the new lower sugar version is $99, and customers who subscribe can enjoy a 25% discount.

To purchase R's KOSO's new lower sugar Koso drink or to learn more about the benefits of the traditional Japanese drink, visit rskoso.com.

Contact Information

Dr. Danielle Kelvas, MD
Physician, Public Relations Consultant
info@rskoso.com

SOURCE: R's KOSO

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755969/Rs-KOSO-Launches-New-Lower-Sugar-Version-of-Its-Century-Old-Traditional-Japanese-Koso-Drink

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
