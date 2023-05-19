pixiv Inc.: Announcing Drawfest4, a Drawing Event Involving More Than 10,000 Creators From Around the World: Popular Creators OMOCAT and Ogipote Teach Drawing and Creative Techniques

~ Live streaming featuring Japanese-to-English consecutive interpreting & all-new Chinese and Korean language support on Twitter Spaces ~

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / On Saturday, June 10, and Saturday, June 17 (JST), pixiv Inc. (hereafter referred to as "pixiv"; Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) in partnership with Wacom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Kazo, Saitama prefecture; CEO: Nobutaka Ide) will be holding the fourth installment of Drawfest, a massive online drawing event attracting participation from more than 10,000 creators around the world.

Drawfest4

Drawfest Special Website: https://pixiv.net/special/drawfest4/

Drawfest 4 Special Features

Drawfest is an online event with audience participation, in which popular creators from around the world teach master classes in drawing and creative techniques, and participants complete works of their own within the time frame of the event.

This event is the fourth installment of Drawfest, and will feature master classes by multi-media artist OMOCAT, known for her work on the development of the popular video game "OMORI"; KawaiiSensei, who's getting a lot of attention on social media such as TikTok for their unique how-to-draw tutorials; as well as popular illustrator Ogipote, known for their nostalgic, colorful, cute depictions of young girls. pixiv is proud to announce that part of the contents are sponsored by VShojo's Ironmouse. VShojo is a VTuber group mostly known in the English-speaking community.

pixiv will continue to hold events to fulfill its mission of "building an exciting space for everyone to enjoy creative activities."

Drawfest 4 Event Information & How to Participate

?Dates?

Study Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. JST (scheduled)

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. JST (scheduled)

?Languages?

YouTube Live: Japanese, English *consecutive interpretation

Twitter Spaces alternate audio: Chinese, Korean

·pixiv official Twitter - Traditional Chinese account (https://twitter.com/pixiv_zh_hant)

·pixiv official Twitter - Korean account (https://twitter.com/pixiv_kr)

?Streaming Program?

2 days, 3 programs per day

1. How OMORI was born: Draw your own HEADSPACE

·Lecturer: OMOCAT

2. KawaiiSensei's Lesson on Anatomy & Composition

·Lecturer: KawaiiSensei

3. Let's draw Vshojo Ironmouse with Ogipote's "Anime-Style Coloring ver. 2.0"!!

·Lecturer: Ogipote

·Content Sponsor: Ironmouse

*VShojo is a VTuber talent management agency representing VTubers in the USA.

Website: https://www.vshojo.com/

?Streaming Platform?YouTube Live exclusive

?Participation Fee?Free *the event will not be archived

?How to Join?

To join Drawfest 4, participants must register in advance.

Pre-register here: https://pixiv.net/special/drawfest4/

Pre-registration period: Thursday, May 18, to Friday, June 16, 2023

*Pre-registration may be be closed early if the event capacity is reached

Drawfest 4 key visual creator: OMOCAT

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities, FANBOX, encouraging creators' activities, and the 3D project VRoid.

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Established: July 25, 2005

Inquiries: Takahashi, Nishidoi

E-mail: info@pixiv.co.jp

Contact Information

Mika Nishidoi

editor

info@pixiv.co.jp

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755533/Announcing-Drawfest4-a-Drawing-Event-Involving-More-Than-10000-Creators-From-Around-the-World-Popular-Creators-OMOCAT-and-Ogipote-Teach-Drawing-and-Creative-Techniques