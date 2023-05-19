Floreat, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2023) - Approved Financial Planners, a financial planning specialist, is delighted to announce the launch of their exclusive service, 'Retirement by Design.' This comprehensive retirement planning and investment solution is specifically crafted to empower pre-retirees in Subiaco to shape their ideal retirement. By collaborating closely with clients, Approved Financial Planners assist them in creating and implementing a personalized strategic plan that aligns with their desired lifestyle, current assets, and risk tolerance.

The enhanced investment strategy and retirement investment planning service provided by Approved Financial Planners cater to individuals aged 50 and above, enabling them to design the retirement of their dreams. As part of this service, Approved Financial Planners offers clients a complimentary 30-minute discovery consultation with a qualified financial advisor. During this session, clients can assess the suitability of the 'Retirement By Design' service for their unique financial goals and objectives.

Emphasizing their philosophy, Approved Financial Planners states, "Before delving into investments, it is imperative to comprehend the values, goals, objectives, and current financial situation of each client.

'Financial freedom, a lifetime in the making' means adopting a holistic perspective and evaluating various aspects of your financial life."

With over 40 years of expertise in assisting clients with retirement planning, Approved Financial Planners is a trusted financial planning firm. Their specialization lies in providing investment strategy advice that empowers pre-retirees to achieve a comfortable retirement. Each financial consultant at Approved Financial Planners tailors investment strategies to suit clients' unique values, objectives, and current financial positions. Once the design is developed and agreed upon, the firm implements the plan by leveraging investment products from some of the world's leading investment managers.

One of the top concerns for pre-retirees is maximizing their Centrelink entitlements. The advisors at Approved Financial Planners are well-versed in all the latest Federal Government regulations in this area, aiming to ensure clients can maximize their Centrelink entitlements.

Another key focus for Approved Financial Planners is exploring suitable superannuation concessions. Superannuation plays a crucial role in retirement planning in Australia, and a deep understanding of available concessions can assist pre-retirees in optimizing their investment strategy.

Additionally, the advisors at Approved Financial Planners offer guidance on lifestyle factors such as budgeting, estate planning, and other aspects that can impact clients' financial well-being during retirement. By addressing these critical areas, Approved Financial Planners aims to instill greater confidence in pre-retirees about their financial future.

The firm's advisors excel in designing strategies to maximize tax concessions and government benefits, aiming to ensure clients have ample funds to support their retirement. They also provide advice to pre-retirees on strategies that increase available funds for retirement planning.

Daniel Stevens, the Managing Director and Senior Financial Advisor of Approved Financial Planners stresses the importance of taking control of investment and financial planning decisions, stating, "It is common to postpone these decisions, but it is crucial to seize control of your financial future." Daniel Stevens adds, "At Approved, we challenge traditional norms by providing an efficient, professional, and, most importantly, simplified approach to financial planning. We aim to deliver a superior financial planning solution."

