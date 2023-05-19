Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) receives observation status (275/23)

On May 17, 2023, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (PHLOG B, ISIN code SE0019071812, order book ID 155215) and equity rights (PHLOG TO2 B, ISIN code SE0018537839, order book 271163) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.