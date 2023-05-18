Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Selected as One of the World's Top 100 Most Innovative CyberTech Companies

WISeKey Selected as One of the World's Top 100 Most Innovative CyberTech Companies

List can be found at https://fintech.global/cybertech100

Zoug and Geneva - May 18, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) a leading Swiss cybersecurity and Semiconductors company today announced that it was selected as one of the world's Top 100 Most Innovative CyberTech companies. Companies included on this list can be found at https://fintech.global/cybertech100.

This reward comes as recognition to WISeKey for defining a new strategic direction that will see it operate as a holding company of several distinct operational companies covering the full spectrum of WISeKey-related technologies. Currently, this is comprised of the Root of Trust and PKI at WISeKey SA, semiconductors and Quantum technology with SEALSQ and WISeKey Semiconductors, Space technology using Picosatellites under WISeSat.Space, and Trusted Blockchain NFT with WISe.ART Corp. Each of these subsidiaries contribute in meaningful ways to the overall mission of the WISeKey holding company, while also operating independently with a specific focus on their particular area of R&D and expertise and integrating their respective technologies into the WISeKey platform.

The decision to operate as a holding company of several distinct operational companies reflects WISeKey International Holding's commitment to provide the most comprehensive and effective cybersecurity platform solutions to its customers. By diversifying its operations, the holding company is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity market while maintaining a central focus on its core mission of securing the Internet.

Each subsidiary has its own revenue stream and profitability targets, enabling it to focus on its core strengths and market opportunities. Each subsidiary has its own maturity stage, with SEALSQ already in process of independently listing on the NASDAQ, while the other subsidiaries are still in the start-up phase. These subsidiaries are aligned with the overall mission of the holding company that keeps majority ownership and provides managed financial services guaranteeing a proper operation while at the same time offering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

Over time, the holding company plans to gradually IPO each independent company as they reach maturity. This approach will provide each subsidiary with the flexibility to operate independently while benefiting from the resources and support of the parent company. It will also create a diversified business structure that is better positioned to succeed in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity market.

The CyberTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative CyberTech companies. These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their information security and risk management strategies. The previous CyberTech100 lists received widespread attention. Companies that won places on the list generated huge awareness among financial services organizations and the wider cybersecurity community. Many were approached directly by financial institutions while others got a warmer reception from prospective clients and partners. The list has been updated for 2023 to recognize the next generation of solution providers shaping the future of the cybersecurity industry. The list aims to help senior executives and cybersecurity professionals identify which technology solutions have market potential and should be part of their integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy.

About WISeKey



WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

