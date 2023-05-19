International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): IBFD's Leading Journals Accepted into Prestigious Scopus Index

AMSTERDAM, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD is proud to announce that six of its journals have recently been accepted into the Scopus index. The journals are the Bulletin for International Taxation, European Taxation, the International Transfer Pricing Journal, International VAT Monitor, International Tax Studies (ITAXS) and the World Tax Journal.

The acceptance of IBFD's journals in Scopus is a significant accomplishment for the organization, as it reinforces the quality and prestige of its publications. The inclusion of IBFD's journals in Scopus will enhance the visibility of the journals and make them more accessible to a global audience.

This achievement is important for authors, who will benefit from increased recognition and funding opportunities. It also provides a platform for researchers to submit their work and contribute to the growing body of knowledge on international tax law.

"We are very pleased to have our journals accepted into Scopus," said Jan Maarten Slagter, CEO of IBFD. "The inclusion of our journals in this prestigious database demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality publications and our dedication to advancing the field of international tax law. We look forward to further contributing to the research community through our publications."

Scopus is a renowned abstract and citation database for journals that provides researchers, librarians, research managers and funders with access to article, author, and journal level metrics.

