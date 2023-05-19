TU Delft scientists have proposed a new methodology for off-grid PV-battery-electrolyzer-fuel cell systems in remote areas.Scientists at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have developed a new methodology for the design and component sizing of off-grid, residential PV-battery-electrolyzer-fuel cell systems that use the generated hydrogen for long-term energy storage and the battery for short-term storage. They claim the system may be a suitable solution in rural areas where transmission and distribution networks are difficult to access. "The proposed approach adopts a load sizing ...

