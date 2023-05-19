Pressemitteilung der 4finance Holding S.A.:

4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2023

Net profit of €5.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €28.0 million

Strong start to the year at TBI Bank

4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2023 (the 'Period').

Operational Highlights

- Online loan issuance volume of €137.0 million in the Period compared with €92.6 million in Q1 2022 and maintaining volumes from Q4. Demand for credit remains strong in most markets, with yearly issuance growth driven by Czech Republic, Latvia, Sweden and Philippines.- Near-prime portfolio development aligned with ...

