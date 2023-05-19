Canon Launches First Carbon Neutral, Technical Wide Format Papers for the AECM Industry

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon announces the launch of Red Label Zero FSC®and Recycled White Zero FSC®, the first cradle-to-customer carbon neutral, technical wide format papers for the Architectural, Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing (AECM) industry. Both products are FSC (FSC-C008945) certified and 100% carbon neutral.





Red Label Zero FSC® and Recycled White Zero FSC® are EU Ecolabel certified. This means these products have guaranteed, independently-verified, low environmental impact throughout their entire lifecycle. The Red Label Zero FSC® is lightweight and available in 30 varieties including ISO (DIN) and ANSI sizes. Weighing only 75gsm, Red Label Zero FSC® is available in a range of widths from 210mm to 1067mm, and in 175m or 200m roll lengths. When ordering a pallet, customers are given the option to have it delivered unboxed to cut back on packaging and reduce waste.

Slightly heavier at 80gsm, Recycled White Zero FSC® comes in a range of widths from 297mm to 914mm in 150m rolls and is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer recycled paper, making it the ideal choice for any sustainably conscious organisation. Both papers are compatible with Canon ColorWave, PlotWave and imagePROGRAF series, as well as with other printer brands in the market, providing a versatile option for the AECM industries.

To ensure both papers are as sustainable as possible, Canon partners only with suppliers who meet the highest standards of responsibility, as demonstrated by their FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council) certification, and are constantly striving to improve production processes to minimise CO2 output. Canon has also worked to reduce the number of transport movements to further lower the carbon output in the overall supply chain from paper mills to end-customers/resellers. Any carbon emissions that remain in the process are offset against recognised compensation programmes through ClimatePartner, which works worldwide on carbon emission reduction projects, such as hydropower and wind energy projects.

Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East, "We're taking sustainability seriously across all our product portfolios at Canon to reduce our carbon footprint and also to help our customers lessen their impact on the environment, which is why we're excited to launch the first cradle-to-customer, carbon neutral, technical wide format papers for the AECM market. Partnering again with ClimatePartner has enabled us to extend our carbon neutral paper range, while supporting sustainable climate projects to offset emissions and providing our wide format customers with a cleaner option that aligns with their sustainability goals."

Canon Europe has worked with ClimatePartner since 2012 to offer end-to-end carbon neutral office papers: Black Label Zero, Top Colour Zero, and Recycled White Zero. For the last few years Canon Black Label Zero has been Canon's best-selling office paper throughout Europe, showing the increased demand for sustainable office papers. Red Label Zero FSC® and Recycled White Zero FSC® join the rest of the Imaging Supplies portfolio of sustainable, carbon neutral papers already available to customers. This paper range supports sustainable forestry, minimising carbon footprints, reducing energy waste and energy consumption and promoting the recycling of materials.

Red Label Zero FSC® and Recycled White Zero FSC® are both available immediately from Canon's national sales organisations, resellers or the Canon online webshop.

About Canon Middle East?????

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.????????

???????

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.???????

???????

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei- 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.????????

???????

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com????

Media enquiries, please contact????????????????????

Canon Middle East???????

Mai Youssef???????

e. mai.youssef@canon-me.com???????

???????

Acorn Strategy??

e. prteam@acornstrategy.com

+971 565 8855 78??

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081243/Canon_Format_Papers.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canon-launches-first-carbon-neutral-technical-wide-format-papers-for-the-aecm-industry-301829461.html