Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a lithium-focused mineral development company advancing critical mineral projects to support the North American battery supply chain, today announces the retirement of its long-standing CEO, Don Bubar. Don will continue to serve on Avalon's Board of Directors. Scott Monteith, who was appointed to Avalon's Board of Directors in May 2023, will assume the role of Interim CEO.

Mr. Monteith is an experienced clean tech executive, entrepreneur and business owner with a successful track record of moving inventions from concept to commercial success. Currently, he holds the position of Chair of Monteco Ltd., Cable House Capital Ltd. and Imtex Membranes Corporation. Mr. Monteith has extensive experience in the areas of chemical manufacturing, international businesses, M&A, government affairs and strategic planning.

Don Bubar has been leading Avalon for more than 25 years, initially steering the Company towards its focus on critical minerals, and subsequently pioneering ESG and sustainability reporting within the junior mining sector. During his time at Avalon, Don grew the Company's flagship Separation Rapids Lithium Project from exploration to development stage, positioning the project for the upcoming demand in lithium, driven by the shift to electrification.

Alan Ferry, Chair of Avalon's Board of Directors, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Don for his unwavering commitment to Avalon for over a quarter century. With Don's invaluable contributions, Avalon built a broad portfolio of assets and is well-positioned to advance Separation Rapids and unlock future lithium growth through new discoveries."

"On behalf of the executive team, I would like to extend our gratitude and best wishes to Don on his retirement," commented Zeeshan Syed, President of Avalon. "Don has been a passionate and tireless advocate for the development of Canada's resource sector. Avalon has been built on his vision, and we are now poised for growth and focused on executing our new strategic plan in 2023 and beyond. I look forward to working with Scott, as we continue to advance our lithium assets in 2023."

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for North America's battery supply chain. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Spodumene-Cesium-Tantalum Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

