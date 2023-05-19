NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT, "Company"), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).

First Quarter of 2023 Operating and Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was R$610.0 million, an increase of 24.0% compared to 1Q22 or a 24.3% growth at constant currency.

The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 110 in 1Q22 to 180 in 1Q23.

Net Profit was R$52.4 million compared to R$29.2 million in 1Q22, a 79.2% increase year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$116.5 million, a 37.9% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%.

Adjusted Net Profit was R$67.2 million, 70% higher than 1Q22, with an Adjusted Net Profit margin of 11.0%.

Cash generated from operating activities was R$116.5 million in 1Q23, compared to a cash consumption of R$47.0 million in 1Q22.

CI&T ended 1Q23 with 6,522 CI&Ters, compared to 6,435 at the end of 1Q22.

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "I'm glad to kick off this cloudy 2023 with solid results from top to bottom, demonstrating our agility in maintaining a lean structure and adapting to changes in the external market environment.

"At the same time, I believe that we are on the verge of probably the most disruptive moment in the history of computers on Earth. AI is a transformative technology with real-world applications and rapid advancements. And we, at CI&T, are moving thoughtfully fast with our clients, co-creating the future in this new chapter of innovation and endless possibilities."

Comments on the 1Q23 financial performance

The net revenue was R$610.0 million in 1Q23, an increase of 24.0% compared to 1Q22, or a 24.3% net revenue growth at constant currency. We experienced growth in net revenue across all regions we operate in compared to the same period last year.

The cost of services provided in 1Q23 reached R$407.9 million, 24.0% higher in relation to 1Q22, and the gross profit was R$202.1 million. The Adjusted Gross Profit in 1Q23 was R$213.9 million, an increase of 23.4% compared to 1Q22, and the Adjusted Gross Profit margin was 35.1%, in line with 1Q22.

In 1Q23, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$116.5 million, 15.8% higher when compared to 1Q22, mainly attributed to an increase in personnel expenses, and higher amortization of intangible assets from the acquired Companies. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A and other expenses decreased to 19.1% in 1Q23 from 20.4% in 1Q22, as planned, since SG&A are mainly fixed expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$25.1 million in 1Q23, 29.2% higher than in 1Q22, as a result of an increase in the amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, from R$7.6 million in 1Q22 to R$12.7 million in 1Q23.

In 1Q23, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$116.5 million, 37.9% higher compared to 1Q22. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1% in the quarter, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the dilution of SG&A expenses.

In 1Q23, net financial expenses were R$20.0 million, 19.5% higher than 1Q22, mainly driven by a higher debt position, an increase in interest rates, and a negative foreign exchange (FX) variation in the period. In 1Q23, the reported net FX loss was R$2.2 million, while in 1Q22 it was a net FX gain of R$ 1.3 million. In 1Q23, income tax expense was R$11.7 million, a reduction of 23.4% in relation to 1Q22.

The net profit was R$52.4 million in 1Q23, 79.2% higher than in 1Q22. Adjusted Net Profit was R$67.2 million, an increase of 70% over 1Q22. The Adjusted Net Profit margin increased 3 percentage points, from 8.0% in 1Q22 to 11.0% in 1Q23, mainly as a result of a reduction in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue and lower income tax expense.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 to be at least R$570 million compared to net revenue of R$525 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 9% growth on a reported basis.

For the full year of 2023, we are maintaining our net revenue growth in the range of 13% to 17% year-over-year, assuming a constant currency outlook. In addition, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2023.

These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 17, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, pursuant to which CI&T may repurchase up to 1.5 million of its outstanding class A common shares in the next 12 months. The program was approved taking into consideration the Company's commitments to deliver shares under its stock-based compensation plan and M&A transactions.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in AI powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,500 professionals.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34-Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34").

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors' overall understanding of our operations' historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS-reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net Revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under "Business outlook," including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words "believe," "will," "may," "may have," "would," "estimate," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the recent-acquired companies; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Net Revenue 609,991 491,872 Costs of services provided (407,861 ) (328,992 ) Gross Profit 202,130 162,880 Selling expenses (45,554 ) (35,129 ) General and administrative expenses (71,222 ) (64,921 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets (1,605 ) (1,066 ) Other income (expenses) net 324 (515 ) Operating expenses net (118,057 ) (101,631 ) Operating profit before financial income and tax 84,073 61,249 Finance income 20,664 69,582 Finance cost (40,632 ) (86,294 ) Net finance costs (19,968 ) (16,712 ) Profit before Income tax 64,105 44,537 Current (14,780 ) (5,408 ) Deferred 3,057 (9,906 ) Total Income tax expense (11,723 ) (15,314 ) Net profit for the period 52,382 29,223 Earnings per share Earnings per share - basic (in R$) 0.39 0.22 Earnings per share - diluted (in R$) 0.38 0.22

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Assets March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Liabilities and equity March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents 251,550 185,727 Suppliers and other payables 21,542 33,376 Financial Investments 93,884 96,299 Loans and borrowings 233,583 231,296 Trade receivables 445,455 501,671 Lease liabilities 19,922 21,539 Contract assets 232,459 217,250 Salaries and welfare charges 251,801 260,156 Recoverable taxes 15,051 7,619 Accounts payable for business combination 72,005 71,650 Tax assets 1,256 2,959 Derivatives - hedge accounting 40,052 35,169 Derivatives - hedge accounting 30,698 19,637 Derivatives 450 4,109 Derivatives 9,240 11,194 Tax liabilities 8,246 3,890 Other assets 31,856 38,269 Other taxes payable 13,040 14,382 Total current assets 1,111,449 1,080,625 Contract liability 20,491 32,136 Other liabilities 50,745 47,501 Recoverable taxes 3,644 3,624 Total current liabilities 731,877 755,204 Deferred tax assets 37,848 35,138 Judicial deposits 9,710 9,819 Loans and borrowings 714,741 742,935 Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset 30,459 31,552 Lease liabilities 37,036 41,269 Other assets 3,637 3,654 Provisions 12,074 12,347 Property, plant and equipment 52,032 55,266 Accounts payable for business combination 132,681 133,299 Intangible assets and goodwill 1,719,226 1,750,898 Other liabilities 2,929 3,530 Right-of-use assets 50,402 56,187 Total non-current liabilities 899,461 933,380 Total non-current assets 1,906,958 1,946,138 Equity Share capital 37 37 Share premium 946,173 946,173 Capital reserves 209,093 203,218 Profit reserves 304,255 251,873 Other comprehensive income (72,489 ) (63,122 ) Total equity 1,387,069 1,338,179 Total assets 3,018,407 3,026,763 Total equity and liabilities 3,018,407 3,026,763

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net profit for the period 52,382 29,223 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 25,053 19,390 Gain/loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (95 ) 1,926 Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes 22,085 4,488 Interest and exchange variation on accounts payable for business combinations 1,445 (11,628 ) Exchange variation on escrow account related to Somo acquisition 67 3,123 Interest on lease 1,179 2,146 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (4,544 ) (4,487 ) Income tax expenses 11,723 15,314 Reversal of impairment losses on trade receivables (89 ) (1,194 ) Impairment losses on contract assets 1,694 1,064 Provision for labor risks (273 ) 571 Stock-based plan 5,393 1,239 Income on financial investments (193 ) - Present value adjustment - accounts payable for business combination 1,589 - Others 41 - Variation in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables 49,460 21,293 Contract assets (18,900 ) (78,979 ) Recoverable taxes 245 (3,330 ) Tax assets (11,281 ) (15,242 ) Judicial deposits 110 (3,022 ) Suppliers and other payables (11,672 ) (31,279 ) Salaries and welfare charges (7,628 ) 15,553 Tax liabilities - (901 ) Other taxes payable 633 (682 ) Contract liabilities (12,657 ) (2,021 ) Other receivables and payables, net 10,795 (9,529 ) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 116,562 (46,964 ) Income tax paid (6,808 ) (4,818 ) Interest paid on loans and borrowings (15,534 ) (19,458 ) Interest paid on lease (1,148 ) (1,479 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 93,072 (72,719 ) Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (4,247 ) (8,295 ) Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Somo - (265,137 ) Cash outflow on hedge accounting settlement - 16,134 Redemption of financial investments 1,474 350,128 Net cash from (used in) investment activities (2,773 ) 92,830 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercised stock options 478 5,128 Payment of lease liabilities (5,919 ) (6,084 ) Settlement of derivatives 2,839 (381 ) Payment of loans and borrowings (19,432 ) (38,506 ) Payment of investment obligations - Somo (1,235 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (23,269 ) (39,843 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 67,030 (19,732 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st 185,727 135,727 Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents (1,207 ) 15,832 Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31 251,550 131,827

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on an IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis: Net Revenue (in BRL thousand) 1Q23 1Q22 Var.

1Q23 x 1Q22 Net Revenue 609,991 491,872 24.0 % Net Revenue at Constant Currency 621,193 499,617 24.3 %

As of this quarter, we present an enhanced classification of our revenue by industry verticals, encompassing more comprehensive and representative industry categories that better align with our evolving business trends.

Net Revenue by industry (in BRL thousand) 1Q23 1Q22 Var.

1Q23 x 1Q22 Financial Services 174,783 156,326 11.8 % Consumer goods 116,156 104,369 11.3 % Technology and telecommunications 125,060 68,056 83.8 % Retail and industrial goods 75,814 73,222 3.5 % Life sciences 63,281 62,893 0.6 % Others 54,897 27,006 103.3 % Total 609,992 491,872 24.0 %

Net Revenue by geography (in BRL thousand) 1Q23 1Q22 Var.

1Q23 x 1Q22 North America 263,386 203,940 29.1 % Europe 73,726 37,589 96.1 % LATAM (Latin America) 240,616 234,706 2.5 % APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan) 32,263 15,637 106.3 % Total 609,991 491,872 24.0 %

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Gross Profit (in BRL thousand) 1Q23 1Q22 Var. 1Q23 x 1Q22 Net Revenue 609,991 491,872 24.0 % Cost of Services (407,861 ) (328,992 ) 24.0 % Gross Profit 202,130 162,880 24.1 % Adjustments Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided) 9,410 9,318 1.0 % Stock-based compensation 2,376 1,182 101.0 % Adjusted Gross Profit 213,916 173,380 23.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 35.1 % 35.2 % -0.2p.p

Adjusted EBITDA (in BRL thousand) 1Q23 1Q22 Var.

1Q23 x 1Q22 Net profit for the period 52,382 29,223 79.2 % Adjustments Net financial cost 19,968 16,712 19.5 % Income tax expense 11,723 15,314 -23.4 % Depreciation and amortization 25,053 19,390 29.2 % Stock-based compensation 5,393 1,239 335.3 % Government grants (140 ) (58 ) 140.5 % Acquisition-related expenses (1) 2,124 2,695 -21.2 % Adjusted EBITDA 116,504 84,515 37.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1 % 17.2 % 1.9p.p

(1) Includes present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages.

Net Profit (in BRL thousand) 1Q23 1Q22 Var.

1Q23 x 1Q22 Net profit for the period 52,382 29,223 79.2 % Adjustments Acquisition-related expenses (1) 14,836 10,323 43.7 % Adjusted Net Profit (2) 67,218 39,546 70.0 % Adjusted Net Profit Margin (2) 11.0 % 8.0 % 3p.p

(1) Includes amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages. (2) Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled (R$67) in 1Q23 and (R$24) in 1Q22.

