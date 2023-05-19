Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Moberg Pharma AB (64/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Moberg Pharma AB's annual general meeting, held on May 16, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 24, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: MOB Terms: Reverse split: 1:10 Current ISIN: SE0013121340 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 23, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020353928 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 24, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.