Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUSM | ISIN: SE0013121340 | Ticker-Symbol: MB8A
Frankfurt
19.05.23
08:11 Uhr
0,178 Euro
0,000
-0,11 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOBERG PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOBERG PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2023 | 14:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Moberg Pharma AB (64/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Moberg Pharma AB's annual general meeting, held
on May 16, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:10. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 24,
2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 MOB        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:10
Current ISIN:                SE0013121340    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 23, 2023    
New ISIN code:                SE0020353928    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 24, 2023    



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.