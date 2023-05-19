Denmark has reached 3.2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, with 236 MW added in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Danish Energy Agency.Denmark reached 3,251 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of March 2023, spread across 131,979 PV systems, according to new data from the Danish Energy Agency. PV installations built without any subsidies and for self-consumption account for 1.72 GW of the capacity, while solar arrays under a power purchase agreement contribute 336 MW. Additionally, projects selected in public tenders contribute 248 MW, and PV systems installed under ...

