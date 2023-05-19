Unicorn Digital Holdings: PulseXpay: The Crypto Wallet and Payment Solution Revolutionizing the Pulsechain Blockchain Space

pulseXpay DAO and Pulsechain are disrupting the world

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Unicorn Digital Holdings' imminent launch of PulseXpay, the first Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) developed for Pulsechain, will transform how businesses interact with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. As an all-in-one crypto wallet and payment solution for crypto entrepreneurs and enterprises, PulseXpay is poised to become an indispensable tool for users worldwide.





Designed for seamless integration with the cutting-edge Pulsechain blockchain, PulseXpay provides a multi-bridge connecting Pulsechain, ERC-20, and any other chain. This connectivity ensures the lowest trading fees and the highest Annual Percentage Yield (APY) in the Pulsechain network. In addition, with the ability to manage and trade over 300 cryptocurrencies and NFTs via web browsers and iOS and Android applications, PulseXpay offers an unparalleled user experience.

Recognizing the increasing global adoption of cryptocurrencies, PulseXpay is also pioneering the first-ever network of Crypto ATMs in various countries. These ATMs will allow users easy access to cryptocurrencies and streamline the exchange process.

PulseXpay's vast array of features positions it as a leader in the blockchain ecosystem. Key offerings include:

Multi Digital Assets & Omnichain (PRC20, ERC20, BEP20, etc.) - A comprehensive platform for diverse digital assets and omnichain support. QR Technology (Link Payments) - Innovative technology that enables secure and efficient transactions through QR codes. DEX & CEX (Crypto Exchange) - A dual-exchange system with decentralized and centralized options catering to diverse user preferences. Multi Payment Gateway (e-commerce, ATM Crypto, dataphone) - A versatile payment solution that facilitates transactions across various channels. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Trading - A decentralized marketplace for direct cryptocurrency exchanges between users. NFT Marketplace - A platform for users to easily create, sell, and trade Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). 100% Cyber Protection - State-of-the-art security measures, ensuring user data and assets remain safe. Cold Vault - A 100% online and secure storage solution with zero attack vectors, providing peace of mind for users. Debit Card - A globally accepted debit card simplifying cryptocurrency spending and management.

In the coming days, PulseXpay will launch.

With its innovative solutions and commitment to security, PulseXpay is poised to revolutionize the blockchain space and redefine how businesses interact with cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit http://pulsexpay.com and stay informed about the upcoming launch of this groundbreaking platform.

