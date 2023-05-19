Chairman Emeritus of AEG Presents and Former President and CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, Chuck Morris, Receives Inaugural Leader of the Year Award From Education Through Music - Colorado

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Legendary music entrepreneur, Chairman Emeritus of AEG Presents and Former President and CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, Chuck Morris, was presented with the inaugural Leader of the Year Award at Education Through Music - Colorado's second annual All Together Now Music Festival and Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver, CO. The event raises awareness about the importance of music education in Colorado public schools.

Morris was recognized for his outstanding contribution to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the music industry in Colorado and for blending the artistic and passionate side of music with productive, entrepreneurial, and educational programs.

"Chuck's heroic career in the music industry began in 1968 and, for over 50 years, his entrepreneurial and visionary genius have marked the biggest music events in Colorado," said a spokesperson for Education Through Music - Colorado. "We owe him some of the most unforgettable performances by national and international artists, as well as the creation, renovation and management of the most prestigious venues in our state."

Celebrating the creativity and talent of students in the Denver area, more than one hundred students from Education Through Music - Colorado's partner schools joined together for a full day of workshops and a final performance with professional musicians Old Man Saxon and the Pink Hawks.

Education Through Music-Colorado is a non-profit organization launched in 2019 with a mission to ensure every student, including those with special needs, has access to music education during the school day. The organization focuses its efforts on Title I schools in low-income neighborhoods, where the free and reduced lunch student program population is greater than 82%. The non-profit's 2022-2023 school year currently serves 2,000 ECE-8 students at eight Denver schools. To learn more about Education Through Music - Colorado, click here.

Legendary music entrepreneur, Chairman Emeritus of AEG Presents and Former President and CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, Chuck Morris was presented with the inaugural Leader of the Year Award at Education Through Music - Colorado's second annual All Together Now Music Festival and Awards.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756070/Chairman-Emeritus-of-AEG-Presents-and-Former-President-and-CEO-of-AEG-Presents-Rocky-Mountains-Chuck-Morris-Receives-Inaugural-Leader-of-the-Year-Award-From-Education-Through-Music-Colorado